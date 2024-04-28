The line of storms that is bringing a risk of severe weather to North Texas is leaving behind a large trail of damage in Oklahoma.

Several tornado warnings were issued for southern Oklahoma late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sulphur, Norman, Ardmore, and Okemah are among the cities believed to have been hit in the tornado outbreak.

"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!" read one message from the National Weather Service as a radar indicated tornado moved to Johnston, Carter and Murray County shortly after midnight. "To repeat, an extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!"

Thousands of customers are without power after the storms came through, according to the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company.

Roads were also shut down due to damage from the storms.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management released a long list of damage reports in the state as of 11 p.m.

The state had at least one active tornado warning from 8:59 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Oklahoma Tornado Damage Reports