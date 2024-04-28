Oklahoma tornadoes: Significant damage reported in southern Oklahoma
The line of storms that is bringing a risk of severe weather to North Texas is leaving behind a large trail of damage in Oklahoma.
Several tornado warnings were issued for southern Oklahoma late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Sulphur, Norman, Ardmore, and Okemah are among the cities believed to have been hit in the tornado outbreak.
"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!" read one message from the National Weather Service as a radar indicated tornado moved to Johnston, Carter and Murray County shortly after midnight. "To repeat, an extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!"
Thousands of customers are without power after the storms came through, according to the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company.
Roads were also shut down due to damage from the storms.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management released a long list of damage reports in the state as of 11 p.m.
The state had at least one active tornado warning from 8:59 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Oklahoma Tornado Damage Reports
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports injuries and power lines down in Carter County at the Flying J truck stop on Michelin Road. OHP reports additional injuries in Sulphur.
- Cotton County Emergency Management reports three to five homes damaged in the Devol area. Numerous trees are down. One storm-related vehicle accident is also reported.
- Duncan Emergency Management reports roadway flooding in the City of Duncan. Stephens County Emergency Management reports Clarity Creek in Duncan is close to overflowing. US 81 is closed near Elder Ave. due to flooding.
- Garfield County Emergency Management reports two homes damaged in the Hillsdale area.
- Grant County Emergency Management reports numerous trees damaged or down.
- Kay County Emergency Management reports three to four structures were damaged by storms earlier this evening northwest of Newkirk. Numerous trees and power poles were down. Two vehicle accidents were a result of the storms. Heavy rain also caused flooding on area roads.
- Lincoln County Emergency Management reports debris and damage in the Davenport and Sparks areas.
- Marlow Emergency Management reports roadway flooding on Highway 81 and E. Apache Ave.
- McClain County Emergency Management reports damage west of Goldsby along Highway 74B.
- Midwest City Emergency Management reports at least one structure damaged and multiple powerlines and limbs down.
- Payne County Emergency Management reports damage to trees and outbuildings near Lone Chimney.
- Tillman County Emergency Management reports flash flooding north of Grandfield. Numerous powerlines are down.