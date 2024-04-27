These are Texas' top 10 high schools, according to US News

When it comes to the top high schools in the U.S., Texas is home to some of the best, according to a new report.

U.S. News and World Report's annual "Best High School Rankings" for 2024 was just released, reviewing more than 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states. Analysts categorized schools based on factors including state assessments, graduation rates, and college readiness, according to the report.

Texas had a total of 10 schools in the top 100 - with one ranking in the top 10. The School for the Talented and Gifted in Dallas ISD placed No. 6 on the list.

Two more Dallas ISD schools: Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School (23) and Science and Engineering Magnet School (29) placed in the top 30 in the country.

Here's the full list of the top 10 public high schools in Texas, according to the report:

The School for the Talented and Gifted (Dallas) Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School (Dallas) Science and Engineering Magnet School (Dallas) Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute (Grand Prairie) Carnegie Vanguard High School (Houston) Liberal Arts and Science Academy (Austin) BASIS San Antonio- Shavano Campus (San Antonio) DeBakey High School for Health Professions (Houston) Brownsville Early College High School (Brownsville) Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet (Dallas)

Nationwide, Florida and Arizona ranked with the most high schools in the top 100 with 12, while California had 11.

You can see the full study by tapping or clicking here.

KTTV contributed to this report