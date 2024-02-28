The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County is now the second-largest wildfire in Texas history.

The fire, fueled by hot weather and high winds, grew from 300,000 acres on Tuesday to 500,000 acres on Wednesday.

The Smokehouse Creek fire is one of 5 large wildfires currently burning in the Texas Panhandle.

The fires led to evacuations and several power outages for Texans in the area.

(Source: FOX Weather)

Officials began to assess the damage in the Panhandle on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties. The encroaching flames caused the main facility that disassembles America’s nuclear arsenal to pause operations Tuesday night, but it was open for normal work on Wednesday.

Firefighters from North Texas have been called into action to help with the efforts.

Fort Worth, Flower Mound, Frisco, Dallas and Greenville firefighters are currently in the Panhandle.

The official cause of the fires has not been determined at this time.

Gusty winds should help efforts to put out the flames.

Strong winds in the area are expected to drop to 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The drop will be short-lived.

Temperatures are expected to rise back into the 70s with 30 mph winds on Friday.

Largest Fire in Texas History

The largest fire in Texas history was the East Amarillo Complex fire of 2006, which burned 907,245 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

East Amarillo Complex (2006) - 907,245 acres Smokehouse Creek (2024) - 500,000 acres Big Country (1998), 366,000 acres Perryton (2017), 318,156 acres Rockhouse Fire (2011) 314,444

Map of Texas Wildfires 2024

(Source: FOX Weather)

You can look at an interactive map from the Texas A&M Forest Service here.

FOX Weather and the Associated Press contributed to this report