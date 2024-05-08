S.M. Wright's name left off new freeway signs due to 30-year-old mistake

A name dropped from street signs in South Dallas has stirred strong emotions and a rapid response from leaders.

For nearly three decades, a stretch of State Highway 310 in South Dallas Council District 7 has been named after Pastor S.M. Wright, but his name has been removed from some street signs.

The reason is because of a mistake made by the City of Dallas in 1995. Despite a great celebration, it was never official, because the application to change the name from State Highway 310 to S.M. Wright Freeway was never finished.

"It was George Bush that came for the ceremony and declared that Doctor S.M. Wright was the bridge that connected the southern sector with the northern sector and now here we have a repeal or reversal of so many of our achievements from the 60s. It's very disappointing," said Pastor Denny Davis with the St. John Church Unleashed.

S.M. Wright pastored the People's Missionary Baptist Church in South Dallas from 1957 until his death in 1994.

Courtesy: S.M. Wright Foundation

His voice resonated beyond the walls of that church.

Wright was respected by presidents, governors and was a friend to Billy Graham. Wright served as an advisor to city leaders during the 60s and 70s and was instrumental in integrating Dallas.

On Wednesday, clergy and the community crowded city council chambers.

"To express our profound disappointment and confusion about the removal of the S.M. Wright street signs from a section of Highway 310," said Gwendolyn Sneed, People's Missionary Baptist Church.

Some street signs with his name still stand, but the Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing State Highway 310.

A three-mile stretch has new street signs with the name South Central Expressway, S.M. Wright has been removed.

"We've come today in peace. We come simply asking that you extend to us, in the words of Aretha Franklin, respect," said Rev. Dr. David Wilson, the president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

What has happened now, is because of what didn't happen then.

In the 90s, the city did not complete the proper steps for the renaming, and because of that, the Dallas Street Grid Information System never actually showed the stretch of road to be S.M. Wright Freeway.

TxDOT made new signs reflecting what is in the Dallas Street Grid Information System or GIS. That system is important for many city services, including police and fire calls.

"You didn't set this in place, but you can certainly fix it, and you can put all the constraints in place to make sure this never happens again with any other street or any other name," said Darryl Blair of Elite News.

"I want you to know that your concerns have not fallen on deaf ears," said Dallas City Councilmember Adam Bazaldua, who currently represents District 7.

Bazaldua told the crowd the process has started to fix what was left undone.

"Our City Manager Kim Tolbert is committed to seeing this through, and I look forward as well to a big celebration and unveiling for round two of S.M. Wright Freeway," he said.

The process to have the renaming take place could be as long as three to six months.