Dallas grocery store sets Guinness World Record for massive avocado display

A grocery store in Dallas is the holder of a new record for the largest fruit display in the world.

El Rio Grande Latin Market on Buckner Boulevard in Dallas had 260,292 avocados on display on Friday.

The entire display weighed 86,764 pounds, which was good for a Guinness World Record.

It beat the previous record of 77,365 pounds.

Photos and video from the store show the massive display.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Courtesy: El Rio Grande Market)

The store said it took 7 hours of work to set up, in a post on social media.

A timelapse video from the grocery store showed the creation of the display.

El Rio Grande Market says they started working on the idea for the display back in January.

Students at Truitt Elementary created artwork for the celebration. Bryan Adams folklorico and mariachi teams and the Skyline High marching band performed at the event as well.

The display was part of a massive event to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.