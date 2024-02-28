Texas wildfires: Fort Worth firefighters share terrifying video from Panhandle

Fort Worth firefighters are the latest from North Texas to join the effort to fight the second-largest wildfire in Texas history.

15 Fort Worth firefighters were deployed to the Smokehouse Creek Fire north of Stinnett.

The Smokehouse Creek fire is the largest of five major wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, which have been fueled by this week's hot temperatures and gusty winds.

The fire has burned more than 500,000 acres.

In addition to the firefighters, crews brought 2 brush trucks and 1 pickup truck.

Video from the road showed the intense smoke in the region.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the Texas Panhandle communities and the firefighters working to contain these incredibly dangerous fires," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

The Fort Worth firefighters are expected to be in the area for 14 days.

Local firefighters from Flower Mound were also called to the area.

(Source: FOX Weather)

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties because of the rapidly spreading wildfires in the Lone Star State. The declaration allows additional state resources to support local firefighters.

Thankfully, the weather is set to improve Wednesday, with strong winds that had been impacting the fires expected to diminish to 15-25 mph, aiding in firefighting efforts.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.