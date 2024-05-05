Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:17 PM CDT, Navarro County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:37 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Hamilton County
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:51 AM CDT until SUN 11:00 AM CDT, Johnson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:25 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Tarrant County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:54 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:09 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:17 PM CDT until MON 1:55 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:13 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CDT, Denton County

Two Texas schools make 'New Ivy League' colleges list

By
Published  May 5, 2024 9:01am CDT
Texas
FOX 4

Two universities in Texas have made Forbes' list of "New Ivies," a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

Forbes reported earlier this week that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses," thanks to complaints over admissions policies, grade inflation, and university officials' responses to on-campus protests.

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

The University of Texas at Austin made the list of the ten "Public Ivies" that "attract high-achievers and turn out hard-working, highly-regarded employees."

On the list of "New Private Ivies" – known for "attracting the smartest students and plaudits from employers" – is Rice University in Houston.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 31: Spires on the top of Sewall Hall, built in 1971 on the campus of Rice University on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Here's the complete list:

Public Ivies

  • Binghamton University
  • Georgia Institute of Technology
  • University of Florida
  • University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • University of Maryland - College Park
  • University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
  • University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
  • University of Texas - Austin
  • University of Virginia
  • University of Wisconsin - Madison

Private Ivies

  • Boston College
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Emory University
  • Georgetown University
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Northwestern University
  • Rice University
  • University of Notre Dame
  • University of Southern California
  • Vanderbilt University

FOX 32 Chicago contributed to this report