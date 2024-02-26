Nothing says North Texas quite like temperatures in the 90s in February!

We expect to see record-setting temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, though they will fall short of the all-time February high of 96 degrees.

There have only been eight days of 90-degree temperatures at DFW in February all-time.

Monday Forecast: 107-year-old record falls, fire risk

It's time to test out that A/C!

Temperatures at DFW Airport on Monday are expected to climb to 93 degree by the afternoon.

93 degrees is the third-hottest February temperature of all time at DFW and a record-setter for February 26th.

The previous record was 90 degrees in 1917.

The morning should start out pretty nice, but those temps will climb into the 90s as dry air and southwest breezes kick in.

With the heat and dry ground, there is a grass fire risk as well.

There is high fire danger in Fort Worth and to the west.

Tuesday Forecast: More record heat ahead

Things will be a bit cooler on Tuesday than they were on Monday, but it is still going to be hot.

High temperatures at DFW are expected to reach 88 degrees.

That's well above the previous Feb. 27 record of 85 degrees, which was set in 1918.

Clouds will keep things from being as hot as Monday.

7-Day Forecast: Plunge ahead

Get your summer fix while you can, because things will change quickly.

After Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will plunge.

A cold front will move through North Texas sending temperatures tumbling.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning will only be in the 40s and the high temperature will only be 54! That's nearly a 40 degree drop from Monday's high.

A storm system that is currently off the coast of California will move into the DFW area on Thursday.

There is a 40 percent chance of some chilly rain on Thursday.