North Texas fire crews battle wildfires in Texas Panhandle

Firefighters from North Texas traveled to the Texas Panhandle to help battle wildfires.

Four wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, fueled by unseasonable hot weather and gusting winds, have consumed more than 240,000 acres and continue to prompt evacuations, road closures and emergency declarations.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties because of the rapidly spreading wildfire activities in the Lone Star State. The declaration allows additional state resources to support local firefighters.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Source: Flower Mound Fire)

Three firefighters from Flower Mound were called to the Smokehouse Creek Fire, north of Stinnett.

On Tuesday, the first exploded in size, growing from 40,000 acres to 200,000 acres, according to the Forest Service.

They shared photos of the smokey skies.

Firefighters are working to protect structures as the fire rapidly spread toward Canadian, Texas.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place through Tuesday night throughout the Plains for more than 11 million Americans, including the communities of Amarillo, Tulsa and Wichita.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.