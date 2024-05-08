Preview the rides at the new Peppa Pig theme park in North Texas

The new Peppa Pig theme park under construction in North Richland Hills will feature a family-friendly roller coaster, a balloon ride, and a drop ride.

Merlin Entertainments, the same company that’s behind places like Legoland and Sea Life Aquariums, shared photos of workers installing the new rides.

Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster is described as a perfect first roller coaster for kids.

"Little ones and their families can ride with Daddy Pig in the Pig family's iconic red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull's ‘digging up the road’ sends riders on a curvy exploration via Daddy Pig's ‘shortcut,’" the company said.

Meanwhile, Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride will give guests an aerial view of the park and Mr. Bull’s High Strike offers "family-friendly surprise drops."

The theme park will also have other interactive attractions from the world of Peppa Pig including shows, themed play areas, a water play area, and more.

The park is set to open near the NRH20 Water Park on Boulevard 26 later this year.

Families can sign up for updates and early access to the park at www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/.

Hiring for 100 full and part-time jobs will begin later this summer.

The only other Peppa Pig Theme Park in the country opened in central Florida in 2022.