Duncanville shooting: Man charged with murdering woman one day after 911 was called for argument

Updated  May 8, 2024 11:28am CDT
Duncanville police give update on deadly shooting

James Rias has been charged with the murder of Regina Phillips. Phillips' body was found inside of a burning apartment on Monday.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville police have charged a man with the murder of a mother inside an apartment.

63-year-old James Rias has been charged with the murder of Regina Phillips.

Duncanville police said the pair had lived together for years.

Phillips was found shot in the head after firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment on Oriole Boulevard Monday. Police were there just one day earlier for a domestic call.

Duncanville police say they were called to the same apartment for an argument between Phillips and Rias. No one was arrested because the police said there was no evidence of family violence on that day.

Charges expected for Duncanville woman's murder

Police are expected to announce criminal charges for the murder of a Duncanville woman. She was found shot to death inside her burning apartment this week.

The department said they arrested Rias for traffic violations on Monday while they investigated the shooting.

On Wednesday, Rias was taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Duncanville police said they had been called to the apartment before Sunday.

On March 3, Phillips had called 911 about a verbal argument with Rias.

Police said at that time she left the location with her belongings.

Rias is in the Dallas County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.