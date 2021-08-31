Suspect accepts 40-year plea deal in connection to Shavon Randle’s murder

article

One of the four men accused of being involved in the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old girl from Lancaster will spend the next 40 years behind bars.

Last month, Laquon Wilkerson pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity and was given a 40-year prison sentence.

In exchange for his plea, three other felony charges against him – aggravated kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and harassment – were dropped.

Wilkerson was just one of four men arrested for 13-year-old Shavon Randle’s death in June of 2017.

Prosecutors said he conspired along with Desmond Jones, Devontae Owens and Darius Fields to kidnap Randle and hold her as ransom for stolen drugs. Even though she had nothing to do with the drugs, she was still shot multiple times.

Randle’s body was found in an East Oak Cliff trap house along with her cousin, 19-year-old Michael Titus.

It is believed that Wilkerson killed Titus because Titus had killed Randle. But prosecutors said no one will ever really know who killed Randle because those who know the truth are either dead or have skin in the game.

Jones was convicted on the same charge of engaging in organized crime in February 2020. He was given a lengthy 99-year sentence.

Fields has a court hearing scheduled for September for that same charge. He has been serving time on an 18-year prison sentence for a federal weapons violation connected to the case.

Owens also has a court hearing scheduled in November for engaging in organized crime and aggravated kidnapping.

No one was ever charged with murder in the case.

