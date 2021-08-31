Suspect accepts 40-year plea deal in connection to Shavon Randle’s murder
DALLAS - One of the four men accused of being involved in the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old girl from Lancaster will spend the next 40 years behind bars.
Last month, Laquon Wilkerson pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity and was given a 40-year prison sentence.
In exchange for his plea, three other felony charges against him – aggravated kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and harassment – were dropped.
Wilkerson was just one of four men arrested for 13-year-old Shavon Randle’s death in June of 2017.
Prosecutors said he conspired along with Desmond Jones, Devontae Owens and Darius Fields to kidnap Randle and hold her as ransom for stolen drugs. Even though she had nothing to do with the drugs, she was still shot multiple times.
Randle’s body was found in an East Oak Cliff trap house along with her cousin, 19-year-old Michael Titus.
It is believed that Wilkerson killed Titus because Titus had killed Randle. But prosecutors said no one will ever really know who killed Randle because those who know the truth are either dead or have skin in the game.
Jones was convicted on the same charge of engaging in organized crime in February 2020. He was given a lengthy 99-year sentence.
Fields has a court hearing scheduled for September for that same charge. He has been serving time on an 18-year prison sentence for a federal weapons violation connected to the case.
Owens also has a court hearing scheduled in November for engaging in organized crime and aggravated kidnapping.
No one was ever charged with murder in the case.
RELATED:
Advertisement
- Man given 99-year sentence for organized criminal activity connected to Shavon Randle’s murder
- Both sides rest in trial for man connected to Shavon Randle’s death
- FBI agent calls discovery of Shavon Randle, Michael Titus' bodies the worst of her career
- Family member of murdered teen Shavon Randle admits to keeping information to herself during Amber Alert
- FBI agent testifies in Day 1 of trial for man connected to Shavon Randle’s death
- Trial starts Monday for 1 of 4 men charged in connection to Shavon Randle's murder
- Four men indicted in connection to Shavon Randle's 2017 murder
- Man arrested in connection with Shavon Randle's murder to be sentenced on gun charges
- Suspect in Lancaster teen's murder convicted in felony firearms case
- Family wants public to remember Shavon Randle two years after her murder
- Timeline: Lancaster teen murdered after kidnapping
- Kidnapped 13-year-old Lancaster girl found dead in Oak Cliff home