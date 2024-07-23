West Texas earthquake felt in North Texas
If you felt some rumbling last night, you weren't alone.
An earthquake rattled West Texas at 10:38 p.m. on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake's epicenter was in the area of Hermleigh, Texas, about 200 miles west of Fort Worth.
According to the USGS, it was a 4.9-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale.
People reported feeling the shakes in the DFW Metroplex, with some feeling it as far east as McKinney.
Earthquake reports (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
The USGS also reported several aftershocks in the area.
A 4.4-magnitude quake was felt at 10:46 p.m. and a 3.1-magnitude was felt at 11:56 p.m.
More shakes were felt in West Texas on Tuesday morning.
A 2.0-magnitude quake was felt at 6:38 a.m. and a 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt at 7:19 a.m.