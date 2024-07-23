article

If you felt some rumbling last night, you weren't alone.

An earthquake rattled West Texas at 10:38 p.m. on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was in the area of Hermleigh, Texas, about 200 miles west of Fort Worth.

According to the USGS, it was a 4.9-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale.

People reported feeling the shakes in the DFW Metroplex, with some feeling it as far east as McKinney.

Earthquake reports (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)

The USGS also reported several aftershocks in the area.

A 4.4-magnitude quake was felt at 10:46 p.m. and a 3.1-magnitude was felt at 11:56 p.m.

More shakes were felt in West Texas on Tuesday morning.

A 2.0-magnitude quake was felt at 6:38 a.m. and a 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt at 7:19 a.m.