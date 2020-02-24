FBI agent testifies in Day 1 of trial for man connected to Shavon Randle’s death
DALLAS - An FBI agent testified Monday about a 13-year-old murder victim whose body was found in an abandoned Oak Cliff home.
It was the opening testimony in the trial for Desmond Jones. He is one of four suspects charged in connection with the death of Shavon Randle.
Randle was kidnapped and murdered in 2017. The body of her cousin, Michael Titus, was found in the same abandoned house.
The FBI agent said Jones led investigators to the bodies.
Prosecutors said Randle was targeted in retaliation for a drug dispute she had nothing to do with.
No one was ever charged with her murder but Jones and the other suspects are charged with engaging in criminal activity.
Advertisement
That charge allows prosecutors to present evidence of Randle’s kidnapping and murder.
Related
- Trial starts Monday for 1 of 4 men charged in connection to Shavon Randle's murder
- Suspect in Lancaster teen's murder convicted in felony firearms case
- Man arrested in connection with Shavon Randle's murder to be sentenced on gun charges
- Timeline: Lancaster teen murdered after kidnapping
- Kidnapped 13-year-old Lancaster girl found dead in Oak Cliff home