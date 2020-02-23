Trial starts Monday for 1 of 4 men charged in connection to Shavon Randle's murder

article

Three years ago, 13-year-old Shavon Randle was kidnapped and killed.

Her body was found in an Oak Cliff home.

Inside that same house, the body of her cousin, Michael Titus, was also found.

Multiple people were arrested following their deaths, but none were charged with murder.

On Monday, a trial will start for Desmond Jones, who is one of the men investigators believe was involved in Randle’s murder.

There were five arrests following Randle's death.

Laquon Wilkerson, Devontae Owens, and Desmond Jones were charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Darius Fields and his girlfriend, Laporsha Polley, were charged on federal weapons violations.

But no one was charged in Randle's death.

“I want them to be punished for what they are actually responsible for, and that’s the death of my child,” Randle’s mother, Shaquana Persley, said during an interview with FOX4 last April.

Investigators have said Randle was killed after being kidnapped for ransom for stolen drugs that Randle had nothing to do with.

Fields, Wilkerson, Owens, and Jones were all charged with engaging in organized crime, and all implicated in Randle's kidnapping and murder.

Jones will go on trial Monday.

The indictment states the men "...collaborated in carrying on criminal activities...unlawfully conspired to commit murder and aggravated kidnapping.”

Polley, Fields’ girlfriend, is not indicted on state charges.

She's an unindicted co-conspirator, meaning she was part of the organized criminal activities, but not involved in any part of the kidnapping and killing of Randle.