Man given 99-year sentence for organized criminal activity connected to Shavon Randle’s murder

A Dallas County jury has convicted one of the four men connected to the kidnapping and murder of a Lancaster teenager, and then sentenced him to 99 years in prison.

Jurors deliberated for only about two and a half hours before finding Desmond Jones I guilty of organized criminal activity.

The punishment phase of the trial began shortly after the verdict was announced, and lasted only about an hour. Later Friday afternoon, the jury came back with the 99-year sentence for Jones, who faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

There were two outbursts that disrupted the punishment phase.

First, two men leaving court yelled out something to Jones, who then stood up and responded.

Then, as a family member was testifying for him, he made an outburst with expletives. Deputies took him down and out of the court. The punishment phase continued with Jones in a holding cell outside of the courtroom.

Prosecutors said Jones led police to 13-year-old Shavon Randle’s body inside an abandoned Oak Cliff house in 2017. The body of her cousin, Michael Tutus, was also found in the house.

Randle was kidnapped and held as ransom for stolen drugs. Even though she had nothing to do with the drugs, she was still shot multiple times.

Defense attorneys for Jones argued his actions were compelled because he was under the threat of death from others in the conspiracy.

“You know he told the truth about what happened to Shavon Randle and Mike Titus because it’s corroborated by all of the evidence,” defense attorney Alan Fishburn said.

“Mr. Jones has done nothing but lie to every member in this audience, lie to every member of this jury, lie to every person he talks to,” said Jennifer Falk, a Dallas County prosecutor.

No one has been charged with Randle’s murder.

Another suspect, Darius Fields, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on federal weapons violations. His girlfriend, Laporsha Polley, got four years.

This is the first state trial for the case. Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson are still awaiting trial for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping.

