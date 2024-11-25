Steve Noviello's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in this 2024 Holiday Gift Guide.

These products from throughout the year scored so big, Steve now uses them in his own home! His family loves couch snuggle time with an oversized blanket. He found a pair of folding sunglasses that fit in his pocket. He uses a type of sunscreen that's specially formulated for men. And his new Fokus + Headphones are always fully charged on his desk. | Read more

Here are our top 10 toys of the year! This year's list includes several options for racing and RC lovers, a 4-foot-tall Paris playset for young Ladybug fans, a tool that can turn kids' drawings into playable video games, a lightsaber with advanced LED and sound effects, a doll that shows off her natural hair, a sensor playset for those who love lining up cars, and a storytime companion that can create customized stories. | Read more

From classics to completely new, these toys will be tons of fun this season! Playmobil, furReal Friends, Fingerlings, Littlest Pet Shop, Lego, Razor, Minions and more… they may not have made it into the Top 10 list, but they are sure to please just about any young gift recipient. | Read more

Gather the family for fun! These gifts make for a winning game night! Monopoly Scrabble combines two classic favorites. Hitster combines music and fun. A new version of Trivial Pursuit is perfect for family members in different generations. And chances are your kids are already playing Imposter! | Read more

These gift ideas will keep your kids entertained- no screens needed. There's a playset for young artists and a building kit that combines the fun of magnetic connections with ramps and runs. Hero is a unique robot that teaches about sound technology. And there are new puzzles and fidgets you'll want to check out. | Read more

Creative, curious, active and a little tech obsessed, these gifts for tweens scored high marks with our testers! The list includes kits for crafty kids, two parent-approved cellphones, a drone with RGB illuminated propellers, a VR activity set for science lovers, skill-building equipment for soccer lovers, and a paper airplane that's really powered. | Read more

Kids of all ages love video games. These consoles, games, and accessories earned high scores with us! We loved the ASUS ROG Alley X gaming device, which is a PC and a handheld gaming console all in one. WIN Reality lets you get your batting and pitching practice in at home. The Nick Watch is a new smartwatch option for kids. And don't forget about all the audio equipment to go along with those games. | Read more

From the JLab Flex wireless earbuds that clip onto your ear to Ecoflow's latest consumer power bank, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and more, these high-tech gadgets are sure to bring big smiles. Our list even includes the Barsys 360 to revolutionize home cocktail making. | Read more

Check out these great gifts for that great guy on your list. The Stowaway Rocker gives dad comfort but doesn't compromise when it comes to storage. The Lexivon 2-in-1 digital laser tape measure is a gift that supports small businesses too. And Coofandy has the ultimate menswear line to build a fashion profile he will love. | Read more

Feel great about giving these gifts knowing you're supporting a small business. Dugout Mugs are officially licensed and can be customized to make the perfect gift. It's All About Bees sells local honey and honey products that are great for teachers. And you don't have to wait until next fall to give someone a bucket of Stiffler's Mom's Cookies from the State Fair of Texas. | Read more

Whether you're having an intimate holiday or a huge gathering, these products will make hosting a breeze. Tovolo's holiday ornament ice molds can add a touch of festivity to your next gathering. The Pizza Scizzas by William Sonoma make slicing pizza hot out the oven a breeze. And the Bruvi BV-01 Coffee Maker can brew seven different drinks for when your guests can't agree on a single option. | Read more

Think they already have everything? They don't have all of these - guaranteed! For example, the AirUp Scentaste Water Bottle flavors water using just scent. Dink Buddy has a portable pickleball net to use in the backyard or at the park or beach. And Enso has a travel-friendly Buddha Board for an artistic "expression of the moment." | Read more