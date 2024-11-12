Gift ideas that support small businesses

article

Feel great about giving these gifts knowing you're supporting a small business.

Dugout Mugs

Bring the thrill of baseball right into your home with this line of unique baseball bat-themed drinkware and accessories. Each mug is 12oz and crafted from a baseball bat barrel. Customize with photos, names, even your favorite team. Officially licensed by Major League Baseball. | Buy It

Alvies Boots

The man behind these boots is really a guy named Alvie who grew up as a flip-flop guy. He even wore them to his college graduation. When his grandfather passed Alvie inherited his boot collection. He slipped on a pair and fell in love with their broken-in comfort. Now, he's making boots and flip flops which never cut corners on comfort or quality and he's doing it better than the big boot guys. Whether you're a surfer, a rancher, a mosh-pitter or a techie on the inside, you'll look great with Alvies on the outside. | Buy It

Love, Ceil Belt Accessories

Designed in Columbia, South Carolina, each Love, Ceil belt buckle combines Indian Artistry and modern design and is hand embroidered and stitched with glass beads, combining fashion and functionality. This small business was founded by mother-daughter duo Catherine and Chrismon Clark and is a celebration of individuality and a tribute to family values, named after Catherine’s mother Cecilia. By supporting Love, Ceil, you’re also contributing to a good cause—proceeds from every purchase benefit the JED Foundation, which supports teen and young adult mental health. Each Love, Ceil belt comes with a reversible vegan leather strap and one canvas strap in the color of your choice for countless ways to style and enjoy. | Buy It

Hydro Leash

If you're a dog owner tired of hauling around water bottles for your dogs and looking for a better way to keep your pup hydrated/cool when they go for a walk, the Hydro Leash is a brand new innovation. From inventor Dexter Blanch, it features a unique design with a mouthpiece and stem sitting on your dog's side. When they need a drink, they can get one on their own! | Buy It

Button Babe

Designer Suleika Bloom is reimagining her vintage button collection to create unique designs just for you. You'll feel great about supporting this small business which upcycles luxury vintage buttons into gorgeous rings and earrings. These statement pieces will have people asking "what's your secret?" It's simple- you know the button babe! | Buy It

The Black Garlic Market

It took hundreds of pounds of garlic more than 3 years of trial and error for this amazing, one-of-a-kind experience: BG196. What The Black Garlic Market created is unlike anything else you will find on the market. The flavor of maturity combined with the flavors of fig, miso, balsamic and cherries are all hidden inside a black, velvety texture. This small business is the new color for the culinary palette and the perfect addition to your holiday recipes. | Buy It

Joanna Buchanan Home Decor and Accessories

Joanna Buchanan has an unmistakable eye for luxury, color, texture and pattern- and your home is the perfect canvas for her collection crafted by small businesses in China, India, and the Philippines. Each dedicated artisan is aligned with the brand's goals and ethics. Whether it's her line of luxe, seasonal accessories, or holiday decor and gifts. Each item was born from her mother’s love of holiday decorating and a dig through her great grandmother's vintage collection of ornaments. Inspired by these finds, she envisioned a new take on classic holiday decor — an unexpected twist on conventional ornaments, she has added a level of vintage sophistication and glamour to the season. | Buy It

It's All About Bees Jellies and Honey

At "It's All About Bees!" they constantly strive to bring their communities new products, as well as keep the constants they've grown to know, and love! You can always find the best healthy LOCAL HONEY and honey products, along with just about anything you can ever wish for, bee speaking that is! Stop in and say hello, browse the store... even online. You'll BEE HAPPY you did! | Buy It

Emmerse Candles

Val Barnett doesn't just sell candles, she sells relaxation in a jar in the hope of creating a world where self-care is involuntary and mental wellness is a top measure of good health. Their eco-friendly products offer a diversity of scent blends and include candles, hand-made bar soaps, mango body butters and lip balms. | Buy It

Stiffler's Mom's Cookie Factory

You don't have to wait for the Fall to enjoy a sweet treat from one of the award-winning vendors at the State Fair of Texas, Tammy Stiffler wants you to taste her cookies any time of year! With a cheeky nod to the 1999 film "American Pie" Stiffler's Mom's Cookies are born from a cherished recipe passed down through generations. First sold at the fair in 2017 these cookies have moved beyond the fairgrounds and are now sold online. Enjoy classic flavors like Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, and Peanut Butter plus specialty seasonal flavors are added regularly. | Buy It

DESERI Luxury Handbags

DESERI has carved a niche for itself with its luxurious yet accessible handbags, renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and blend of timeless elegance with modern sophistication. Whether it's the chic Michele clutch or the striking Maya tote, DESERI appeals to fashion-forward individuals who appreciate artistry and attention to detail in every design. Each handbag is meticulously crafted from the finest materials, including hand-selected leathers, and is handmade in Spain, reflecting this small business's unwavering commitment to quality and luxury. | Buy It