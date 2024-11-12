Holiday gifts for men

article

Check out these great gifts for that great guy on your list.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

NEVEN Eyewear

NEVEN is short for "Never Odd Or Even," also a Palindrome - meaning - reads the same backwards or forward. A reflection of equality and Quality Guaranteed! No matter which way you look at it, NEVEN Eyewear is upping the game when it comes to quality, price, style and customer satisfaction. If your sunglasses have been lost, stolen, damaged or broken, you can submit a claim for a brand new pair of the exact same style/color as your original purchase for a small processing fee of $12.50 (Domestic USA) or $25 USD (International) per pair. | Buy It

Manly Bands

These customized rings are made from asteroids, dinosaur bones, unique metals, guitar string and even whiskey barrels. Whether he has a passion for DC comics, music, or enjoys more of a classic look - these bands have an option that's a perfect fit. | Buy It

Hyper Pet GoDogGo Fetch Machine Dog Ball Launcher

A gift for your man and his best friend. This innovative toy has three time intervals, three distance settings, and a wide-mouth bucket so that your dog can easily return the ball once they fetch it. Crafted with your dog's safety first, the arc design launches balls upwards and out, ensuring your dog never gets stuck in the direct ball launch pattern. The toy will launch balls on its own or pet parents can control the play using the included remote. | Buy It

Ogio Pace Pro 20L Backpack

The Pace Pro 20L is equipped with an impressive 7+ pockets, laptop and tablet sleeve, and hidden passport pocket. It’s perfect for the traveler in your life with a trolley sleeve to slide onto any OGIO luggage. We loved the new Saffron color to make him stand out from the crowd. | Buy It

Coofandy Clothes

We had a hard time picking just one from Coofandy's modern men's essentials for daily wear. The company aims to simplify design and enhance the quality of life. From business to beach and outerwear to out on the town, this is the ultimate menswear line to build a fashion profile he will love and you will love to look at. | Buy It

Brunt Sullivan 6" Comp Toe Work Boot

The Sullivan is a versatile and durable everyday work boot designed with BRUNT's signature comfort system. The waterproof Sullivan is built from barnyard-resistant leather sourced from American steer, includes a lightweight and non-metallic composite safety toe, and features an enhanced rubber outsole that’s slip, oil, and high-heat resistant up to 572˚F. | Buy It

Lexivon 2-in-01 Digital Laser Tape Measure

This 2-in-1 design combines 130ft/40m laser distance measure and a 16ft/5m AutoLock tape measure which allows you to switch from feet to metric with the press of a button. Accurate to ±1/16 inch - Up to 130ft/40m. The AutoLock tape mechanism, 3/4" dual-sided print scale, true-zero magnetic hook, auto-off technology, belt clip, and stud center markings make it a pleasure to use. Plus, you'll feel good about your purchase knowing you're supporting a small business. | Buy It

Hostage Tape Sleep Strips

This collection of breathable sleep tape will open nasal passages and prevent heavy mouth breathing. Just peel and stick. One size fits all. Hypoallergenic and beard safe. Stop taking your bedtime partner's sleep hostage! | Buy It

GCI Outdoor Stowaway Rocker

No need to sacrifice comfort for trunk space with the new Stowaway Rocker. It's 35% more compact when folded than the #1 selling premium chair on the market. It offers GCI's patented Spring Action Rocking Technology™ for the smooth, easy rock and the durable comfort and quality to enhance your "sitting" experience. We loved the shock absorbing steel frame and mesh back to keep us cool and comfortable. | Buy It

SpyraThree Electric Water Blaster

Spend some time with this toy and you'll quickly see why it's on our list for big buys. While the soft water blast feature makes it great for kids, the power it can provide is aimed at adults. This German-Engineered electric water gun has a 50 foot range and an automatic water reload feature. LED display lets you keep count of shots, and liquid ammo. Choose from power shot, triple burst mode and open mode for hours of enjoyment. | Buy It