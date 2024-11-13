Gifts for people who have everything

article

Think they already have everything? They don't have all of these - guaranteed!

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Moonwalkers

Moonwalkers are the first mobility device allowing you to walk at the speed of a run. Designed with an adaptive A.I. drivetrain, you can cover more distance - at your own pace. Moonwalkers allow you to set your pace effortlessly, helping you embrace each journey with energy and ease to enjoy the outdoors. | Buy It

ORCA Custom Golf Bag

ORCA Golf offers more than bespoke golf bags, these custom pieces are a way for your favorite player to let their gear speak for itself. Add a college logo, family crest, photos- nearly ANYTHING can be put on these bags. We fell in love with a ready-made design from their paws collection which gives 10% back on each purchase to the Humane Society. | Buy It

Haikubox Bird Identifier

David Mann, Haikubox founder, was a young birder who spent hours in nearby Sapsucker Woods at Cornell. David, and long-time colleague Holger Klinck, PhD, Director of the K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology realized they shared a common interest and technical skills to develop an automatic birdsong identification tool. Haikubox was hatched with a mission to improve environmental literacy and promote conservation and stewardship by helping people learn and care about the natural world. | Buy It

FUNBOY Inflatable Barbie and Hot Wheels Beds

Gear up for the fastest and pinkest collaborations ever with the Hot Wheels™ , Barbie and FUNBOY! These air mattresses are perfect for themed sleepovers, outdoor camp-outs, travel or anytime you need an extra kids bed. Classic Hot Wheels or Barbie design pays homage to each iconic brand creating the ultimate sleepover experience. Includes a travel and storage bag for on-the-go sleep adventures. Designed with a low profile, flat surface and a cozy, flocked texture sleeping area. | Buy It

Ugly Sweater Caps

A perfect holiday gift for any golf or ugly sweater lover, this original Ahead design features real sweater material with golf and winter motifs on the front. Comes in red or blue. Buy them both as they are sure to be a fan favorite. | Buy It

ZVOX AccuVoice AV455

With 5 AccuVoice settings the ZVOX AV455 separates voices from other sounds and then manipulates the signal to make dialogue easy to understand. You can even fine-tune the voice clarity to meet your needs. Great for grandparents, aging parents, apartment dwellers, and anyone who has difficulty understanding the dialogue. Set up is a snap with one cord hookup. Connect the speaker to your ARC-compatible TV, and the TV does everything else. | Buy It

Buddha Board Enso

Enso is a travel-friendly Buddha Board empowering mindfulness on the move. It comes with a refillable water brush and convenient protective cover that doubles as a stand for ease of use. With Buddha Board you can "paint" with water. As the water evaporates, your art will magically disappear leaving you with a clean slate and a clear mind. Enso (en-so) comes from the Japanese word 'circle' and is a simple, single brush-stroke that represents infinity and the flow of life. It is an artistic 'expression of the moment'. | Buy It

Dink Buddy Pickleball Net System

They love pickleball, but they have never played like this! Dink Buddy is a portable pickleball net that allows you to play anytime, anywhere! It takes seconds to set up and collapses into an ultra-portable carrying case small enough to fit in a backpack! Use it in the yard, at the beach, in a park, or even during tournaments to warm up before a match. They also have the Budding Pro net which is a smaller version - great for the little ones trying to learn! | Buy It

Punchkins

From their massive collection of year-round charmers, Punchkins has curated a range of plushies with personality that will bring smiles and laughs to 2024's holiday gift exchange. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your nieces and nephews or for your friends and adult family members, Punchkins has something they definitely don't already have. From cute and inspirational to too-hot-for-tv you're sure to find a punchy sentiment for everyone. | Buy It

AirUp Scentaste Water Bottles

They have a water bottle- but they don't have THIS! Let your brain turn plain water into flavors using just scent. Pop on a pod and sip. The water won't be so plain anymore. In fact, it will pop thanks to Scentaste with zero extras. You're still just drinking water! | Buy It