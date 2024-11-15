Holiday home entertaining gift ideas

article

Whether you're having an intimate holiday or a huge gathering, these products will make hosting a breeze.

Vinci Hands-free Citrus Juicer

Vinci Hands-Free Juicer

Nothing says host-with-the-most like serving fresh squeezed juice in the morning, crafting delicious fruity cocktails, or adding fresh juice to your favorite holiday recipe. The Vinci Hands-Free Juicer is the only countertop appliance of its kind featuring patented pressure-sensitive, rind-thickness detection technology to squeeze fresh juice without a mess in just 10 seconds. It also eliminates the bitterness that comes with other juicers which often break the rind. Features a BPA-Free Tritan Plastic Juicer Bowl and a juice reservoir that holds up to 12 ounces. | Buy It

Merry and Bright Tovolo Spatula

Tovolo Christmas Spatula

Add some holiday cheer into your kitchen with Tovolo's Christmas collection of vibrant printed, wood-handled spatulas. The high-quality silicone head and fade-proof design makes this Spatulart® Merry & Bright a cheerful piece of art! Whether you're whipping up batter, scrambling eggs, or icing baked goods, this kitchen utensil is as functional as it is fun. | Buy It

Holiday Ornament Ice Molds

Tovolo Ice Molds

The large size of these Tovolo Ice Molds is perfect for your favorite drink. Slow-melting ice takes on the shape of a Christmas ornament for a long-lasting, refreshing drink! | Buy It

Williams Sonoma Pizza Scizza

Pizza Scizza

Now you can slice oven-hot pizza on any surface, including nonstick pans and serving plates. The Pizza Scizza slides under the crust, giving you greater control than pizza scissors as it cuts cleanly through even the thickest pizzas. | Buy It

Cheese Grotto Piatto & Marin French Cheese Bundle

Cheese Grotto Piatto & Marin French Cheese Bundle

Store and preserve your cheese the way it was intended. The Cheese Grotto uses birchwood and bamboo for even ripening and added woodsy flavor. Its tight surface is slower to absorb and release moisture, making it excellent for long-term storage. The finished birch, featured in this model, is sustainably made, non-toxic, mold and stain resistant. Plus, its magnetic assembly makes it easy to break down and store when not in use. Pair your grotto with the 3 Petite Cheese Set from Marin French Cheese- America's oldest cheese company. | Buy It

Family Matching Outfits by PatPat

Matching Family Outfits

Capture the perfect holiday card with these gorgeous matching outfits from PatPat. Select each size and gender to match the makeup of your own crew. Take the guesswork out of trying to source a great look that everyone will love. The hardest part is selecting from the many options! | Buy It

Vornado RTR HD

Vornado RTR HD

Whether it's a workshop, garage, or an extra room in your house you need to prepare the heavy-duty, high-velocity whole room circulation from the Vornado RTR HD is the right tool for the job. 270 degree head rotation, three speeds and glove-friendly controls! | Buy It

VSSL Coffee Maker

VSSL

VSSL is the perfect way to "Drink Coffee Outside." This compact, modular brewing system features an insulated pour-over dripper, two 10 oz mugs, a lid, grinder storage, and a reusable stainless steel #1 mesh filter. Pair it with the Bronze Java G25 Grinder - a compact and durable solution for grinding fresh beans. Engineered with premium aluminum and stainless steel, and with 50 grind settings, this lineup ensures an exceptional coffee experience wherever the journey takes you. | Buy It

Bruvi BV-01 Coffee Maker

Bruvi Coffee Maker

Holiday guests can't agree on what kind of coffee to make? No problem. Bruvi is an award-winning single-serve coffee maker that offers tasty coffee and the ability to brew 7 different beverages- including the first cold brew from a single serve system. Plus, we loved their more responsible pod disposal designed to break down more rapidly in a landfill than untreated plastics. The gorgeous design didn't hurt either! | Buy It

Cristel Sauté Pan

Cristel Sauté Pan

Make your best holiday meals with the Cristel Strate Sauté Pan. We paired it with a removable handle and two-sided handle set. It is perfect for searing or cooking meats or vegetables in liquid. The taller sides allow you to cook with more liquid - deglazing the pan becomes simple and avoids splashing. Based on the unique construction you can sear meats or even cook vegetables without oil or fat. It features a patented L shape base for precise heat control. It is made in France and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. It is compatible with all cooking surfaces including induction. | Buy It