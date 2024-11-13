Top 10 toys for 2024

article

Here are our top 10 toys of the year!

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Flat To Fast Racers

Flat to Fast Racers

Ready, set, launch! Just press the button and watch new Flat2Fast Card Racers transform from cards into superfast racing cars! No pull back needed. And, Flat2Fast are portable and fit perfectly in a pocket or backpack for on-the-go play! | Buy It

Real Racer by Kobotix

Real Racer

Real Racer is the First-Person View (FPV) racing experience putting you in the driver’s seat of your RC car! High definition, low latency video beamed straight from the car to your smartphone lets you take every twist, turn, jump, and spin as if you’re behind the wheel. Snap your device into the headset for the fully immersive, in-seat, racing view! | Buy It

Wednesday Addams Thing RC Hand

Thing RC Hand

Step into the eerie, enchanting world of Wednesday Addams with this mischievous accomplice which is ready to join you on all your thrilling adventures. Designed with a soft plastic texture and realistic paintwork, the "Thing" R/C looks and feels just like the real "THING" deal. Powered by a convenient USB-rechargeable battery, your new partner in crime is always ready for the next adventure. | Buy It

Miraculous Giant Eiffel Tower

Giant Eifel Tower

Paris is the city of lights, love and Ladybug! Transform the most recognizable landmark in the world into a Miraculous playset—perfect for your favorite Parisian heroez and fashion dolls. Standing a massive 4' tall, the Miraculous Paris Heroez Playset is full of magical surprises with three levels of play, a working elevator, and a zipline! Explore the magical monument's picnic area, restaurant, balcony, shops and more with 40+ accessories! | Buy It

Pixicade

Pixicade

Kids and teens use colored markers and paper to turn hand drawings into instantly playable video games! Pixicade is an activity that provides kids with positive screen time, the only limitation on Pixicade is your imagination! Simply draw your game on paper, snap a pic of it, and then play an animated version on your phone or tablet! Create your own character, build obstacles for them to overcome, and design the goal for how to win the game! This is a game you will feel good having your kids play for hours at a time. | Buy It

Star Wars The Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber

Star Wars Light Saber

Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet. Reimagine iconic scenes from in the Star Wars saga -- and create your own. | Buy It

Disney Princess RC Carriage

Disney Princess RC Carriage

This Princess Carriage is for you! Place your favorite Disney Princess doll in the regal coach and off you go. Beautifully designed with swirls and scrolls, the carriage travels forwards, backwards and even in magical circles. Easy to operate and perfect for indoor and outdoor fun. Get your friends ready for the ultimate adventure. | Buy It

Naturalistas

Naturalistas

A Celebration of Natural Coils, Curls, Locs, and Crowns, Naturalistas are a sleek, award-winning line of contemporary natural hair fashion dolls, created to celebrate children with coily, curly, loc’d, and naturally textured hair. Naturalistas feature several unique core characters and offer an inclusive selection of 5 distinctly Black hair textures, as well as a host of cultural hairstyles. | Buy It

Poe the AI Story Bear

Poe the AI Story Bear

Poe is the first cuddly plush friend offering one-of-a-kind story-creating AND storytelling experience using world-leading AI platforms! Create customized stories based on simple ideas kids can input into the Poe AI Bear Story Creator app, then Poe magically comes to life to read their story aloud with a charming, life-like voice making for a captivating story time. | Buy It

Line And Learn Cars Edition

Line and Learn Cars

This sensory playset is designed to engage children who love to line up toys, encouraging organization and creativity through play. Featuring 20 pull-back cars made from quality alloy, children can explore color recognition and sorting as they arrange the cars in various patterns. The set includes 10 line-up strips and a parking lot board, challenging children to line the cars up in different ways and develop their fine motor skills. The included number stickers add an extra layer of educational fun, helping with number recognition and sequencing. | Buy It