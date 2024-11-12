Great gifts for gamers

Kids of all ages love video games. These consoles, games, and accessories earned high scores with us!

M4 Gaming Chair

M4

The M4 gaming chair adjusts on the fly to have your back (literally). Mavix Mesh keeps fresh air circulating while providing support and Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL)® automatically adjusts to your body with every move. Optional heating and cooling is built in! It's all paired with locking wheel casters to keep your chair from moving with a quick button click and release just as easily, plus an independently adjustable headrest to help you hone in height and angle for optimal support. | Buy It

Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

Shure Mic

Shure has taken everything they know about dynamic vocal microphones and packed it into the MV6 to produce a USB microphone that is easy for anyone to use, right out of the box. With design and technology borrowed from their iconic SM7 and MV7 range of microphones, the MV6 was created to enable gamers and streamers to take their first step into Shure dynamic vocal microphones and sound like a pro. Tap to mute, USB-C out, 3.5mm out. Pair it with the desktop app for results like a pro. | Buy It

Avid AP-1000 AVIGA Gaming Headset

AVID Gaming Headset

Designed with a purpose to expand accessibility of quality audio and comfort to gamers at all levels, the AVIGA weighs under 300 grams and features an over-ear, noise-isolating ear cup design. Plus, its swivel to mute boom mic captures a wide range of tones, ensuring everyone is clearly heard for confident communication, seamless team coordination and community immersion. | Buy It

ASUS ROG Ally X Gaming Handheld

ASUS ROG

The ROG Alley X handheld gaming device is a PC and gaming console all packed into a crystal-clear full HD 7-inch screen for seamless on-the-go gaming, work, and entertainment. The long-lasting battery and five million cycle joysticks ensure hours of uninterrupted play with Xbox, Epic, and more. It's powered by Windows, which means you'll have access to programs including Word and PowerPoint. Several port options allow it to easily connect to a monitor or TV with a Bluetooth keyboard, offering a desktop experience anywhere. Two-way AI noise cancellation filters out background noises from your voice chats so that you can focus on your game. Every device comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription with access to hundreds of PC games. | Buy It

Roland Bridge Cast Audio Mixer

Roland Bridge Cast Audio Mixer

This 4-channel companion tracks all of your real-time audio, including your microphone, an auxiliary channel, chat volume, and game audio balance, to hone in on that perfect mix of each incoming signal during your gaming sessions. For PC gamers, the XLR input with 75dB preamp connects your desktop microphone, while a devoted phone input enables headset mic leveling for console players. There’s even a Console/Mobile- and PC-switchable USB-C port for easy switching between your top systems. Streaming-compatible features, too! | Buy It

Dell U4025QW Curved Monitor

Dell Curved Monitor

This premium monitor delivers an immersive visual experience and unparalleled connectivity. It's a splurge-worthy gift for the discerning professional or the casual gamer. Check out the stunning 5K monitor featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering less flicker, more seamless scrolling, and smooth motion. | Buy It

AKG K371-BT

AKG K371-BT

Designed for the studio these foldable headphones are always in creative mode. AKG K371-BT Professional Studio Headphones strike the perfect balance between studio-quality sound, Bluetooth functionality, plush comfort and a sleek, sturdy design that stands up to your mobile lifestyle. K371-BTs are precision-engineered to match AKG’s Reference Response acoustic target to reproduce natural, balanced audio in extraordinary detail, so that you can make more confident decisions when you’re mixing and editing. A built-in microphone allows two-way Bluetooth communications, whether you’re in a studio session or a conference call; use gesture controls located right on the earcups to answer calls, adjust volume, play and pause music, and more with the swipe of a finger. | Buy It

WIN Reality Trainer

WIN Reality Trainer

WIN Reality, a pioneering virtual reality training tool, is revolutionizing player development for baseball and softball. Founded by Chris O’Dowd, a former professional baseball player, and his father Major League General Manager Dan O’Dowd, WIN Reality combines professional-level training with cutting-edge VR, AI, and mobile technologies using the Meta Quest 2 and 3 headsets. It provides the most realistic virtual reality hitting experience possible by testing skills and perfecting swing mechanics. The Live pitch feature lets parents, coaches, and friends throw pitches to the connected hitter in VR. Plus engage in live multiplayer competitions and virtual practices with teams hosted by WIN hitting coaches. | Buy It

Nick Watch

Nick Watch

Beloved characters from Nickelodeon shows like Spongebob Squarepants, The Loud House and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star in dozens of games and features that promote creativity, independence and physical activity. By downloading the NickWatch App on your smartphone, you and your fellow caregivers can access revolutionary safety and communication tools. NickWatch comes equipped with the USB Connect-o Cable for charging and two easily changeable Velcro watch bands: the grey Simple Strap and the Snazzy Strap printed with Nickelodeon characters. Play, create, capture, design and most importantly... MOVE! | Buy It