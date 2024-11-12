Cool tech gift ideas for the gadget lovers on your list

article

These high-tech gadgets are sure to bring big smiles.

JLab Flex Open Wireless Earbuds

Flex Wireless Earbuds

Flex's 12mm speaker technology delivers a personalized and immersive audio experience. The safe open ear ergonomic Clip-on cuff design is engineered to provide a secure yet lightweight fit for extended wear. Enjoy more than 21 total hours of Bluetooth 5 playtime. while transitioning seamlessly from device to device. Flex connects simultaneously to two devices. | Buy It

Ecoflow RIVER3

Ecoflow River3

At just 7.8 pounds and equipped with a built-in handle, this power station will power everything from personal devices to appliances. Charge back to 100% in an hour or in just 2.6 hours with 110w solar input. Flexible with 6 outlets and automatic switch so that when a power outage occurs your AC outlet will switch to battery power automatically to keep vital appliances running - maintaining food storage , security and communication. Fire and waterproof. | Buy It

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Give the gift of new health and wellness experiences with Galaxy Watch Ultra. Intuitive AI features will better understand your sleep, heartbeat and overall health- even offering you reminders to get up and move. The Quick button makes timing activities and workouts a breeze. Automatically switches to night mode for optimal viewing. | Buy It

Skyworth Freestyle Portable TV

Skyworth Freestyle Portable TV

Lightweight and stylish, the Companion TV delivers crisp visuals and boasts a long-lasting battery, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, whether at home or on the road. With its leather strap and sleek carrying case, it’s easy to move from patio barbecues to parking lot tailgates or camping trips – even a business meeting outside the conference room. No more squinting at your phone to catch the big game! 3 hour battery, Google TV and seamless connectivity via USB, HDMI, WiFI and optical audio. It even works with Alexa. | Buy It

PURO BT2200-PLUS Volume Limiting Headphones

Volume Limiting Headphones

These over-ear headphones limit volume to 85dB to protect young listeners' eardrums. Bluetooth connectivity (with optional wired connection for versatility) plus fast and efficient USB-C charging. They block 83% of ambient noise and feature a built-in mic. Also, allows you to switch from on-ear to over-ear with interchangeable ear cuffs. Folds for travel. | Buy It

TCL 65S551G 4K UHD TV

TCL TV

Despite being part of the budget S Class, the S551G is the most advanced S Class model yet, offering features like VRR and Dolby Vision support. Enjoy a stunning 4K picture wrapped in an edge-to-edge FullView 360 metal bezel-less design. We loved the bright and accurate colors, fast-fluid game play, and 3D sound- but most of all we loved the 65" set came with a $370 price tag. Setting the S5 apart from competing models at this level, it now includes TCL’s advanced AiPQ Processor – a first in the S Class – for images that are brighter, clearer, and more accurate. Additionally, for the first time, models 55" and larger get a significant gaming upgrade with Game Accelerator 120 for 120 VRR Gaming. | Buy It

Klipsch Flexus Core 200

Klipsch Subwoofer

The Klipsch Flexus Core 200 was designed to make your movie nights, gaming campaigns, and television binges sound amazing. This high-quality, 3.1.2-channel powered soundbar houses two 4-inch subwoofers, two 2.25-inch aluminum L/R drivers, and two 2.25-inch center-channel mid-bass drivers with a 0.75-inch horn-loaded tweeter, yielding crisp-sounding dialog and best-in-class bass — no separate subwoofer required. Beyond that, Klipsch's Connect Plus application puts you firmly in the driver's seat, granting you complete control over your system. | Buy It

Barsys 360

Barsys 360

The Barsys 360 is revolutionizing home cocktail-making with its sleek orb-shaped design. The tech-forward bar system crafts cocktails and mocktails using up to six ingredients, from premium spirits to fresh juices and carbonated mixers. The system ensures a personalized and tailored experience beyond what one expects from an at-home cocktail maker and is perfect for an amateur mixologists' collection. The companion app includes almost 21,000 cocktail recipes to take any skill level to the next level! | Buy It

Soundboks 4

Soundboks 4

The SOUNDBOKS 4 is really loud. Too loud to describe, to be honest. Beyond its insane volume, it sounds so full and crystal clear you'll hear your favorite songs like never before. Built to handle the realities of any party, its stocky frame is splashproof and very durable. No bump or drop will stop it from doing its thing. The grill also pops off quicker than ever, allowing you to customize in your own style. It's super simple to use, too. Bluetooth makes it quick to set up, connecting with other SOUNDBOKS is no problem, and the swappable battery has 40 hours of playtime. | Buy It

Go Pro HERO11 Black Mini

Go Pro Hero 11

It's the power of HERO11 Black. Only Smaller plus Lighter: Get the same high-performance 5.6K60 video and HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization of HERO11 Black in a smaller and lighter design. HERO11 Black Mini’s size makes it ideal for capturing amazing point- of-view footage using helmet and body mounts. It can be worn comfortably without getting in your way while mountain biking, skiing, skating and more. Offering 5.3k footage it's the smallest GoPro yet, designed for all of your biggest adventures. | Buy It