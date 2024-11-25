More toys that make great holiday gifts

article

From classics to completely new, these toys will be tons of fun this season!

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Hape Toys Learn with Lights Piano

Learn with Lights Piano

This 25-key electric piano is a wonderful way to begin your musical journey. This piano will actually teach you to play itself! Follow the light-up keys to learn how to play, then when you're more confident you can select your own instrument and play along to one of the six stylized tunes and eight drum beats. The record and playback function will let you hear what you've played! | Buy It

Holobright Pixie

HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern

A virtual friend gets real with the HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern. Insert the key to meet Wren! She’s a sassy, hologram pixie who, through "Friendship Magic," can visit the real world as a 5-inch doll. During initial play, virtual Wren chats and shows kids how to interact with her inside the lantern. Within minutes, Wren, in doll form, makes a grand entrance from the top of the lantern! | Buy It

furReal Peanut the Playful Monkey

Peanut the Playful Monkey

The furReal Peanut the Playful Monkey interactive plush toy makes pretend play pet care fun. Featuring soft plush brown fur and over 100 different reactions, this 15-inch-tall plushie is up for a swinging good time. Flip the switch on her foot to begin play. Peanut walks on her own – or while kids hold her hand. Listen to her coo as she lays down, then most of the time, sits and stands on her own. | Buy It

Lanky Bot Mystery RC

Lankybox

LankyBox, the most highly viewed YouTube gaming duo in the world, features stars Justin and Adam, along with their cast of animated characters including Boxy, Foxy, and Rocky. The brand new set based on the popular character LankyBot is a working remote-controlled vehicle, that also plays music from the LankyBox YouTube channel! It even includes mystery figures that gives fans a surprise unboxing experience. | Buy It

Fingerlings Baby Axolotl

Fingerlings Baby Axolotl

Auggie, the adorable, interactive baby axolotl really swims and lights up in the water. It can even guess your mood! Auggie is a pretty purple color with sparkly gills that light up in a rainbow of colors as it swims. Your axolotl has sensors that immediately detect when it’s in the water, so it automatically starts swimming. When you play with your axolotl out of the water, it really knows it’s you and wants to be your friend! | Buy It

Littlest Pet Shop Playset

Littlest Pet Shop

Open the playset case to reveal 4 different rooms ready for you to customize and explore. Place your pets at the top of the aviary tower, or let them explore the rotating aquarium and terrarium for some spinning, bobblin’ fun! When you’re done, store everything safely inside the playset for your next playtime. | Buy It

Playmobile Pirates Set

Playmobile Pirates

Join the pirates as they fight the sea monsters and look for Crystal Skull Island, where the monsters reside and hoard their treasures. Equipped with functioning cannons and movable sails, this boat is armed and ready to defend against enemies. Perfect for water play, this floating boat can be connected to the PLAYMOBIL Underwater Motor (#7350 - sold separately) to automatically propel the ship through water. | Buy It

Razor - RipRider 360 Lightshow

Riprider 360

Enjoy the animated light show created by over 60 multi-colored LED lights that are on the front wheel and rear caster wheels. | Buy It

Zypster Electric Go Cart

Zypster

Droyd’s Zypster is a mini electric go-kart made specifically for kids 3 to 6 years old that introduces them to the fun world of electric ride-ons! Built on a steel frame and plastic body, Zypster includes a 24v lithium-ion battery, a light-up LED battery indicator, and a brushed DC motor. Designed for toddlers, Zypster features parent-trusted safety features including a smooth-launch control pedal and an electromechanical brake that rolls to a stop when the pedal is released to help prevent accidental launches. | Buy It

Minions Fart Blaster

Minions Fart Blaster

This super-size blaster lets it rip in a variety of outrageous ways. The adjustable, telescoping barrel, built in trigger-activated farts and two modes of play deliver 20+ different farts sounds from blips to drawn out bombs. Plus, when you pull the barrel all the way back, you can release a realistic fart mist for added funny effect. | Buy It

LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Every day leading up to Christmas brings another magical, buildable Hogwarts adventure with the LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar fantasy toy playset for kids. Children will discover LEGO Harry Potter mini build toys related to the 4 Hogwarts houses, including a gargoyle and table that is covered in festive items for each of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. | Buy It

Godzilla Kong

Godzilla Kong

Return to Hollow Earth with Godzilla and Kong in an all-new adventure! When a colossal threat is discovered within our world, Godzilla and Kong must fight to protect their existence—and our own. The Godzilla x Kong 11" Giant Godzilla brings the King of Monsters to your collection, with epic new details that capture his movie look. Set comes in a unique Godzilla X Kong package! | Buy It

Push Pony

Push Pony

Capture your toddler's imagination with the Push Pony, the ultimate Power Pony ride on toy designed for kids aged 2 and up. These plush, Power Ponies let your child ride, spin, and play while developing balance and motor skills. With interactive lights and sounds, every journey becomes a fairy tale. | Buy It

Kanoodle

Kanoodle

Become the ultimate Kanoodle champion! Pick from 500 puzzles, use the guide to set up the pieces, then use the remaining Kanoodle pieces to solve the puzzle! Can you solve it before time runs out? Or use the puzzle board to take the viral #KanoodleChallenge! This brainteaser game for ages 7-107 practices problem-solving, visual and spatial reasoning, and critical thinking. Includes 12 metallic-finish Kanoodle pieces, battery-powered timer, and guide. | Buy It