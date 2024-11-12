Steve's 4 favorite products of 2024

article

These products from throughout the year scored so big, Steve now uses them in his own home!

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Oversized Family Blanket (NEMCOR)

Family Blanket

There's nothing better than time on the couch with the family snuggled up for movie night. This blanket, first featured last year, quickly became a favorite because of its massive size and incredible softness. At 10feet wide there is plenty for everyone and that means the only thing you'll be fighting over on movie night is the remote. | Buy It

Foldies Sunglasses

Foldies

From Aviators to rounds, classics to prescription lenses, these sunglasses are not only beautifully designed but they're easy to store, too. Each pair fold up to about a quarter of its extended size. That means you can take them anywhere while saving space in your bag for other essentials. Plus, because they can fit in your pocket they're easy to keep track of! | Buy It

Slam Sunscreen

Slam Sunscreen for Men

Men need to protect their skin, but don't need to smell like a piña colada (all the time). Slam! Sunscreen is specially formulated for men with a variety of scents that say MAN what a day! SPF features a high-performance formula that is water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes. Plus, it's lightweight and hydrating to absorb both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays so that your skin doesn't. | Buy It

Fokus + Headphones

Fokus+ Headphones

There's a pair of these award-winning headphones kept right on Steve's desk! Fokus+ headphones feature multi-microphone hybrid ANC technology, detachable boom mic and the innovative FokusMode that intelligently enhances vocals for fatigue-free listening. But the best part is the Fokus+ headphones' unique wireless charging stand, which not only serves as a storage solution but also ensures that the headphones are always fully charged and ready to use! | Buy It