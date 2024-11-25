Gifts that offer screen-free fun

article

These gift ideas will keep your kids entertained- no screens needed.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Art-On-the-Go Cut and Create Activity Pad

Art-on-the-Go

Early learners can create projects while practicing the skill of cutting with scissors. | Buy It

Squaregles

Squaregles

Combine the fun of playsets with the magic of magnetic connections. Race, roll, and challenge yourself with bigger, better builds! This family-owned business is a small, Chicago-based team passionate about creating high quality toys that will keep your family hooked for years to come. | Buy It

Bumpas Hugging Plush

Bumpas Hugging Plushie

Bumpaloo️ 8" plush features a weighted hand for soothing, comforting hugs perfect for all ages. Crinkle ears add a playful touch, stimulating development and providing entertainment. Machine washable for convenience—simply wash cold and dry flat to keep your Bumpaloo️ fresh and clean. | Buy It

Hero Sound Sensing Robot

Hero Sound Sensing Robot

Make some noise, Hero hears everything! Build a unique sound-sensing robot from over 100 parts and learn about engineering and sound technology as you play and experiment with your six-legged robot friend. | Buy It

Gecko Run

Gecko Run

Gecko Run takes classic marble runs to the next level with new creative challenges and less restrictive building requirements. This innovative marble run uses a specially designed system of flexible tracks that does not require any support structures. Attach the tracks to surfaces with the help of clever nano pads, which work like nanoscopic suction cups, to create a strong, but temporary bond. | Buy It

Mech Beasts

Mech Beasts

Build two Mechanical wonders with easy step-by-step instructions. Control the Dragon’s fierce jaws and fiery breath. Make the Flying Dino flap it’s webbed wings. Name and display your creations proudly on the included stand. Let your imagination ignite! | Buy It

Dinosaurs Under Xray

Dinosaurs Under X-ray

Learn all about dinosaurs from the inside out! | Buy It

Nockles

Nockles

Feel Confident That You Provide an ideal screen-free time for your kids to calm their minds and boost their logic. Nockles fidget toys for girls and boys are a functional and entertaining experience. They are also perfect stress relief fidgets for teens and adults! | Buy It

Scramboozle

Scramboozle

Dive into dozens of spin-it, shake-it, solve-it brainteasers when you take the Scramboozle challenge! Getting started is simple—give Scramboozle a shake, then twist and turn the top to carefully roll the marbles into place and match the mind-bending challenges! | Buy It