Gifts tweens actually want

Creative, curious, active and a little tech obsessed, these gifts for tweens scored high marks with our testers!

HMD Barbie Flip Phone

Barbie™ Flip Phone

Human Mobile Devices has partnered with Mattel to make sure your tween's inner Barbie Girl is never out of reach. The Barbie™ Flip Phone is chic, sleek and pink – and that’s just on the outside. Open it up and everything on the screen feels like it’s straight out of The Barbie DreamHouse™ – with a few hidden surprises for you to find. Swap out covers, add the included crystals and stickers and make sure you're ready for the perfect selfie with the mirrored design. Plus because this is a flip phone there's decreased access to social media and FOMO - something Barbie is totally on board with! | Buy It

Wishcraft Print Making Studio

Wishcraft Print Making Studio

Customize a pillow, shirt, tote bag and more! The sticky stencils let you print your beautiful designs with crisp edges. Comes with reusable sticker stencils, 4 colors of fabric paint including bronze and all the supplies you need, including a pillow and pillowcase! Choose from 20 stencils featuring mushrooms, butterflies, a moon, wildflowers and more. Create boutique-worthy art and wearables! Comes with pre-cut fabric "posters" to try out your skills. When you're confident, use your own t-shirts and fabrics to make memorable fashion statements. | Buy It

Dial-A-Design Bracelet Wheel

Dial-A-Design Bracelet Wheel

A "twist" on the classic friendship bracelet maker! Spin the dial to select from 6 patterns! Choose your colors and create 20 cool friendship bracelets. Heirloom-quality wooden maker is so satisfying to create with. Use the Craft Club bonus bracelet tags to create gifts for your besties! Follow the color code to choose colors that fit your friends' personalities! Patent-pending, innovative design which adds "choose your own" excitement to bracelet making! | Buy It

Nimble Knitter Adjustable Loom

Nimble Knitter Adjustable Loom

It's so easy to knit a hat, bag, and scrunchie with the adjustable bamboo knitting loom. Just place the puzzle piece into the loom to change the width 4 sizes in one! The chunky yarn knits up quickly, in beautiful flecked pink and bright pastel tones. Great for beginning knitters. Includes a Craft Club bonus door sign to let people know that you're busy crafting! The easy-to-follow instruction guide will get you knitting in no time! | Buy It

Stamp To Reveal Make It Real

Stamp To Reveal

Enjoy the satisfying delight of creating your own dot-art posters! Check the stamper for the number on the paper dot, then find the matching number on the poster. Align the circles and stamp! Continue to reveal three colorful dot art posters to hang up and enjoy. Each set contains everything needed to reveal three artworks featuring a DJ bunny, fun frog, and chillin’ panda, including a stamper, dot cartridges, and 1800 dots. Experience more satisfaction with every stamp and admire the rewarding result. Stamp To Reveal™ Satisfying Dot Art makes a great gift for trendy tweens, whether for a birthday, holiday, or just because. | Buy It

Teracube Thrive Phone

Teracube Thrive

Gifting your tween their first phone is a big decision for parents as they also want to keep their kid safe online and balance screen time. Teracube Thrive is packed with secure features to give parents peace of mind. This safer smartphone option for kids, teens and everyone in between offers parental monitoring, safe calling which blocks spam calls and keeps cyber bullies at bay, location tracking, built-in restrictions for access and time limits on social media and other apps. Be sure to check out the premium Care Warranty for easy repairs and replacements (kids aren't always gentle with their first phone!) | Buy It

Sky Viper NovaFX

Sky Viper NovaFX

Performance you can see - day or night! The Nova FX light display drone features full spectrum RGB illuminated propellers that light up the evening sky with dazzling multicolor effects, extending your flight time after the sun goes down. Choose from different light patterns, or switch to Adaptive mode where colors shift and flow dynamically in response to your maneuvers. Perform amazing stunts with a simple tap! Fly barrel rolls in one of 4 different directions. Do flips from a stationery hover. Perform maneuvers in any direction with an additional tap of the directional stick. | Buy It

Bill Nye's Chem Lab VR

Bill Nye's Chem Lab VR

Dive into the wonders of science with the one and only Bill Nye "The Science Guy!" Grab your lab coat and step into Bill’s virtual lab where you’ll uncover the microscopic marvels of chemistry in stunning virtual reality. Get ready for hours of mind-blowing, explosive fun (and learning!)—just don’t be surprised if things get a little messy as you create chemical reactions that explode into colorful fizzy eruptions, grow a crystal mountain, make your own glow stick and so much more! | Buy It

Mr Rogers Aquarium Car

Mr Rogers Aquarium Car

Based on the legendary hit series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood from Fred Rogers Productions, this electric-powered 10-1/2-inch O-Gauge train car with interior illumination features Mister Rogers' fish that can be seen moving through the car when powered. Images of Mister Rogers, in his familiar red sweater, are set off beautifully by the red car with a blue roof. Inscribed on the train is, "It's good to know that fish, animals, and children are taken care of by those who can, isn't it?" | Buy It

Soccer Bot

Soccer Bot

Soccer Bot is the ultimate combination of athletic skill building, smart technology, and replayable fun for kids of all skill levels to train indoors. Using four included smart discs to establish a playing area, soccer fans can try to ‘Beat the Bot’ as they train to set personal records and enhance their soccer skills while completing various challenges across six different speeds. With a simple switch on the bottom of the bot, flick between standard mode and boost mode for tougher surfaces like carpet for optimal performance and gameplay, no matter the conditions. The built-in LCD screen also keeps track of high scores so that the thrill of competition is never-ending. Set personal bests or challenge your teammates - the versatile Soccer Bot offers enriching indoor gameplay for all! | Buy It

Powerup 4.0 Paper Airplane App Kit

Powerup 4.0 Paper Airplane App Kit

Grab a sheet of paper, fold it, and go! Instantly put yourself in the cockpit of this amazing smartphone-controlled paper airplane that does high speed tricks. The Bluetooth module, which includes autopilot control, connects to your phone so that you can experience the sensation of flying countless paper, foam, and even Balsa Wood airplane models. | Buy It