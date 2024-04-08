LIVE UPDATES: Total solar eclipse April 2024

This afternoon, Dallas-Fort Worth will be at the heart of a total solar eclipse.

FOX 4 is bringing you live coverage from across the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime event.

7:02 a.m.: Free eclipse watch parties in DFW

It’s not too late to make plans to attend a solar eclipse watch party. There are several free viewing events across North Texas.

The Total Eclipse of the Park is at Addison Circle Park. There will be live music, food trucks, and outdoor activities from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In Downtown Dallas, at the Ron Kirk Bridge and Felix Lozada Gateway, there will be music and hands-on STEAM activities. The first 3,000 people will get free solar eclipse glasses.

And at the Fort Worth Stockyards, people can gather at Exchange Lawn. The viewing party is from 1 to 3 p.m.

6:39 a.m.: A good sign

A sign in the window of a business in Downtown Waxahachie offers some hope for the weather today.

It shows a newspaper story from July 29, 1878, when the previous total solar eclipse was seen in North Texas. It says cloudy skies that day parted just in time for the eclipse.

Waxahachie wraps up three days of celebrations for the total eclipse with a watch party in downtown at Rail Yard Park.

6:11 a.m.: Are my eclipse glasses safe?

Even though the sun becomes obscured partially or entirely during an eclipse, what remains visible can cause significant harm to the eyes, potentially leading to permanent vision trouble (blurred vision, dark or yellow spots, pain in bright light, or loss of vision in the center of the eye).

So, in order to protect yourself, use your eclipse glasses, but take a closer look.

A certification stamp with "ISO 12312-2" on the glasses ensures they are properly rated.

5:24 a.m.: Scientists travel to North Texas

Scientists from around the world are traveling to Dallas-Fort Worth for a chance to see the total solar eclipse.

The last time North Texas was in the path of totality was in 1878, and it will not happen again for hundreds of years.

Scientists say that the moment will give researchers a chance to study the sun in a way that can't happen at any other time.

Several events will be held to watch the eclipse.

5:12 a.m.: Road Closures

In an attempt to avoid any major incidents, the City of Dallas is having rolling closures into downtown from around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Traffic has been a major concern after cities in the path of the total eclipse in 2017 saw massive backups.

FOX 4's Chip Waggoner will be watching the traffic on our special live coverage of the eclipse from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

He will have updates on road conditions throughout the day.

5:07 a.m.: Solar Eclipse Forecast

There are clouds in the forecast for Monday's total solar eclipse, but there's a chance we could see some breaks around eclipse time.

FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at the cloud cover forecast around the eclipse and what parts of the DFW area will have the best view.

Plus, he gives us a look the timing of storms moving into North Texas later in the day.

