North Texas cities holding events ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse

We're now just two days away from the total solar eclipse, and several North Texas cities are welcoming people from across the world.

Ennis has spent a long time preparing for the celebration.

It is the center of the path of totality.

Downtown Ennis kicked off the weekend with a celebration ahead of Monday’s eclipse, with live music, food trucks, and games.

People from all over the country and beyond are coming to Ennis to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The city of Ennis is expected to experience the longest totality, at four minutes and 23 seconds.

The Range Vintage Trailer Resort in nearby Bristol is sold out.

The owner said they sold out in half a day for this weekend through Monday.

About 50 guests are staying there to see the total solar eclipse, with some from as far away as England.

Others are coming from Dallas to experience the event outside the city.

The guests have matching t-shirts, and one couple made custom koozies and hats for the event.

"It’s one thing that seems the whole state of Texas has really rallied around. Everyone is really excited about it. It’s covering so much of our state. Literally, a million plus people are coming to Texas for this," Maribeth Pappas said.

Pappas said she is optimistic that the clouds will part and they’ll be able to see the eclipse.

Since the weather could pose some visibility issues, it’s hard to predict the exact number of people who will be here.

The city of Ennis anticipates anywhere between 50,000 to 200,000 visitors, and they’ve spent weeks preparing for Monday.