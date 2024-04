Dallas police say there will be several road closures during the peak eclipse hour on Monday.

The department says exits off I-35 East, I-30, US 75, and Woodall Rogers, heading into Downtown Dallas, will be closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All exits out of downtown will still be open.

The department says they want drivers to make sure to pay attention to the roads, not the sky, during the eclipse.