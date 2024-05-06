Duncanville smashes national high school record in 4x200-meter relay

The Duncanville boys track team broke a national record over the weekend.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished in first place at the UIL state track meet in Austin.

Duncanville's Brayden Williams, Caden Durham, Ayson Theus and Dakorien Moore ran a 1:22:25, beating the USA High School National record by a full second.

The previous record was set in 2018 by The Woodlands.

Second place Katy Tompkins ran a 1:22:72, which also beat the previous record.

READ MORE: Keller High School softball team has equipment stolen, wins playoff game anyway

The Duncanville boys finished second in the 4x100-meter race, losing to Humble Atascoctia who also set a national record.

The Duncanville girls track team won the 4x100, 4x200 and open 400 meter races.