Eclipse-themed foods for your solar eclipse watch party

With the Great North American Eclipse just days away, it’s time to stock up on supplies for your office or neighborhood watch party.

The rare total solar eclipse takes place on Monday afternoon. And for those lucky enough to be in the path of totality, the moon will completely block the sun for up to four minutes.

MORE: 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Whether you’ll be watching at work or with friends and family, you can celebrate with these eclipse-themed snacks, drinks, and limited-edition treats.

Moon Pies

(Moon Pie)

Moon Pie is celebrating "the day the moon wins" with a limited-edition Eclipse carton of chocolate mini treats. The product is being offered at stores nationwide and online.

SunChips

(SunChips)

For less than five minutes, a few lucky SunChips fans will be able to order a bag of Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips. They will be available online at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, the moment the eclipse hits North America. Fans will only have 4 minutes and 27 seconds (estimated duration of the solar eclipse's totality) to get their hands on some.

Krispy Kreme Eclipse Doughnuts

(Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme announced a new Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut in honor of the big event. It’s an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing with silver sprinkles, "piped with a buttercream made with Oreo pieces, and a whole Oreo cookie in the center." The doughnuts will be available April 5-8 while supplies last.

Sonic Blackout Slush Float

Sonic debuted a Blackout Slush Float in celebration of the total solar eclipse, featuring a "sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored, all-black slush" topped with white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles. It will be available at participating locations nationwide through May 5 while supplies last. Customers also get one free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the new float, also while supplies last.

Smoothie King Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie

(Smoothie King)

Smoothie King is offering a special Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie in honor of the celestial event through April 8. It has bananas, wild blueberries, an apple-blueberry juice blend, white grape-lemon juice blend, protein blend, and blue spirulina. For those living in the path of totality, it also comes with a free pair of solar eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Oreo Space Dunk Cookies

(Oreo)

Oreo has launched a limited-edition Space Dunk cookie filled with pink and blue cosmic crème and popping candies to "create a supernova bursting sensation with every bite." Space enthusiasts can also visit the brand’s website for mobile games, augmented reality features, and the chance to win a trip to space with Space Perspective.

Insomnia Cookies Moon Cookie Cake

Insomnia Cookies' limited-edition Moon Cookie Cake Expand

Insomnia Cookies is bringing back its Moon Cookie Cake, available for a limited time through April 8. The crescent-shaped cake is made with two classic cookie flavors and serves up to eight. Also on April 8, Insomina is treating fans to one free classic cookie with a $5 purchase in-store or online.

Blue Moon

(Blue Moon)

For the over-21 crowd, the Blue Moon Eclipse Sips kit with four signature pint glasses, blacklight coasters, a blacklight flashlight, and "Moon Dust" that will "shimmer and glow when added to a Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale." No beer is included in the kit, which is available after April 3. You can also enter to win free beer for the next 20 years by commenting on the Eclipse Sips post on the Blue Moon Instagram feed.

Additional eclipse-themed food ideas

Cosmic Brownies by Little Debbie

Star Crunch by Little Debbie

Space Balls by Lesser Evil

Mars, Milky Way or Galaxy chocolate bars

Starburst chewy candy

Eclipse or Orbit gum

Astronaut ice cream

Black and white cookies

Starfruit

Sunflower seeds

Homemade galaxy popcorn galaxy bark , or eclipse cupcakes

Homemade eclipse pepperoni pizza

Additional eclipse-themed drink ideas

Sunny D orange drink

Capri Sun pouches

Tang drink mix

Sunkist soda

Moonshine whiskey

Homemade eclipse cocktails

Total solar eclipse path

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S.

The path of totality, where the moon completely covers the sun, will move from Texas to Maine throughout the day on Monday, April 8th.

The total solar eclipse will begin at the Texas-Mexico border at 1:27 p.m. CDT and totality will end in the Lone Star State at 1:49 p.m. CDT.

12 million people in Texas live in the path of totality, the most of any state. San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas are among the biggest Texas cities in the path of the totality.

The total solar eclipse will end after it leaves northern Maine around 3:30 p.m. EDT.

What time is the solar eclipse?

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on where you are viewing it.

In Downtown Dallas, the partial eclipse will start at 12:23 p.m. and end at 3:02 p.m. The total eclipse will begin at 1:40 p.m. and end at 1:44 p.m, for a total of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

MORE: 2024 solar eclipse peak times by city