Dallas priest charged with indecency with a child

A Dallas priest has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child and police want to know if there are more victims out there.

Ricardo Reyes Mata, a priest with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, was arrested by Garland Police on Monday.

Ricardo Reyes Mata (Source: Garland Police)

Police say the allegations are based on reports of inappropriate contact with two juvenile victims that happened during a visit to a residence in Garland.

Garland Police say they are in contact with the Diocese of Dallas about the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or others to give them a call at 972-485-4840.