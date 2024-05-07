Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Garland creek under bridge identified

Published  May 7, 2024 10:26am CDT
Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have identified the man whose body was found in a creek under a bridge in Garland last month.

Roderick Glenn Harrien was a 43-year-old Allen resident.

His body was found among debris in the water near West Campbell Road and Water Oak Drive on April 21.

Garland police said that area had recently flooded, so Harrien’s body may have drifted downstream from another location before being discovered.  

Police found no evidence of foul play, but they are still investigating his cause of death.

They are waiting on a toxicology report from the medical examiner.

"Our thoughts and support are with the family during this challenging period," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police.