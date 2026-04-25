Dallas weather: Severe storms possible Saturday night

The Brief Isolated strong storms could hit North Texas Saturday night. Main threats include large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado risk. Storms clear by Sunday; hot temps continue before a cooler front arrives.



Here we go again! It's another busy 7-day period for North Texas, and it all starts with the storm potential tonight!

Dallas Saturday forecast

The dryline could fire off a few isolated strong storms out west late Saturday afternoon, before (similar to Friday night) a disturbance in southeastern Oklahoma pushes storms into northeast Texas.

This looks to be another low-coverage, high impact event — meaning, not everyone will see storms, but those that do will see strong storms.

The biggest concern will be with large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.

What's next:

Storms will push east by sunrise, and give us a break to round out the weekend and head into the workweek. Meanwhile, we are also tracking record-high temperatures this weekend, with afternoon highs soaring into the 90s!

As we get into the week, a cold front will eventually help to bring seasonable temperatures and rain chances back into the forecast.