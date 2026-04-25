Dallas weather: Severe storms possible Saturday night
DALLAS - Here we go again! It's another busy 7-day period for North Texas, and it all starts with the storm potential tonight!
Dallas Saturday forecast
The dryline could fire off a few isolated strong storms out west late Saturday afternoon, before (similar to Friday night) a disturbance in southeastern Oklahoma pushes storms into northeast Texas.
This looks to be another low-coverage, high impact event — meaning, not everyone will see storms, but those that do will see strong storms.
The biggest concern will be with large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.
What's next:
Storms will push east by sunrise, and give us a break to round out the weekend and head into the workweek. Meanwhile, we are also tracking record-high temperatures this weekend, with afternoon highs soaring into the 90s!
As we get into the week, a cold front will eventually help to bring seasonable temperatures and rain chances back into the forecast.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 4 Weather Team.