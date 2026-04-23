What the medical marijuana reclassification means for Texans

The Brief The Trump administration moved state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule 1 to the less-restrictive Schedule 3. The shift does not legalize marijuana federally but allows for increased medical research and enables businesses to claim federal tax breaks. Local providers say the move reduces legal liability for patients and aligns federal policy with the state’s expanding medical program.



The Trump administration is reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

The move does not legalize marijuana federally, but it opens up opportunities for more research into the drug’s potential medical benefits.

Those in the Texas cannabis industry say it will also make things easier for people who rely on medical marijuana.

Marijuana Reclassified

What we know:

On Thursday morning, the acting U.S. Attorney General signed an order reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

It moved from a Schedule 1 drug, which is reserved for drugs without medical use, to a less-strictly regulated Schedule 3 drug.

The change allows for more marijuana research and lets state-licensed businesses claim federal tax breaks.

Related article

What they're saying:

The acting U.S. Attorney General said this delivers on a promise made by President Donald Trump to expand Americans' access to medical treatment options.

The other side:

Some critics call it a tax break for the marijuana industry. Last year, multiple Republican senators signed a letter urging the president to keep the Schedule 1 classification.

Medical Marijuana in Texas

Local perspective:

Texas has been expanding its medical marijuana program, and more satellite dispensaries are starting to pop up locally and around the state.

New Texas laws also added additional qualifying conditions and increased the number of medical marijuana distributors.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Nico Richardson is the CEO of Texas Original, the largest medical marijuana provider in the state. He said Thursday’s order helps to clarify a legal gray area for Texans.

"The big one for patients is that consumers of medical cannabis were always straddling this bifurcation of state and federal law, where within the state they were operating legally, and they were consuming their medicine legally within the state law. But technically, from a federal standpoint, they were consuming a Schedule 1 narcotic, and the federal government did not recognize that. And so, there was some inherent liability that sat with patients during that time period," he said.

He believes the reclassification is a move in the right direction when it comes to accessibility for those who meet the requirements for medical marijuana use.

"It took a long time for Texas to really open up their medical program to serve the broad number of Texans that could actually benefit from it. And essentially, within a seven-month period, the federal government stepped in and corroborated that standpoint," Richardson said.