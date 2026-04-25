TAMU Texarkana student dies after collapsing at track competition in New Orleans

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The Brief A Texas A&M-Texarkana track athlete died after collapsing at a meet. Graycen Vargo received medical care but later died at a hospital. The Dallas student was a junior and recently honored for excellence.



A Texas A&M University-Texarkana student from Dallas is dead after a medical emergency during a Friday track competition in New Orleans.

TAMU track athlete dies

What we know:

The incident happened at the Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships hosted by Xavier University on Friday afternoon. During a competition, track and field team member Graycen Vargo collapsed.

Vargo was given immediate medical care and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, a release from the school says.

The student was a junior computer science major from Dallas, Texas, competing in his first year with the Eagles after previously competing at Jacksonville College. The school says he was recently honored with the Eagle Excellence Award for Cross Country, which is presented to student athletes who made a positive impact on campus, within their teams, and in the community while exemplifying strong character and academic excellence.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with Graycen’s family, teammates, and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss," said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. "Graycen was a respected member of the student body and a beloved member of the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. His presence will be greatly missed by the entire university community."