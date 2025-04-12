Frisco track meet stabbing suspect hires new attorney ahead of Monday hearing

The Brief 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony is due in court for a bond reduction hearing Monday Anthony is charged with murder in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Metcalf's family held a funeral service and private burial for the teen on Saturday.



Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony is expected to appear in court Monday as his attorneys ask for a reduction in his $1 million bond.

Anthony, 17, was charged with murder after the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet last week.

The family on Saturday announced they had hired a new attorney to represent Anthony at Monday's hearing.

FOX4 spoke with an attorney who is not connected with the case and asked about what could be expected Monday morning.

What they're saying:

"Obviously, in this case, there is not criminal history, so that's going to weigh in his favor to lowering a bond," Attorney Toby Shook said. "The judge will also consider if the defendant is a flight risk. So the defense attorney is going to put on family members that can show he had lived for some years in Frisco, that his family's there, that he's not a flight risk. He has what they call ties to the community."

The prosecution will also get a chance to speak and the first they've went up against Anthony's new attorney, Mike Howard.

"He's a very experienced criminal lawyer, done lots of trials," Shook said. "He's very good, so that was a good decision, I believe, on the family's part, to get an experienced criminal lawyer that's actually tried criminal cases to defend his son."

Shook also said the case will be difficult because of all the national media attention that it's received.

He said it will become especially difficult when it's time for jury selection, if this case goes to trial, which Shook believes it will.

"It has a danger of poisoning the jury pool, so that you'll have more jurors who are exposed and go in with opinions, so they have to be very, very careful during jury selection," Shook said.

Frisco track meet stabbing

17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report for Anthony said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens." One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent and Anthony reached into a bag and stabbed him.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder.

He is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Austin Metcalf Funeral Service

A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 12 at Hope Fellowship Frisco East.

The family held a private burial after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a scholarship in honor of Austin Metcalf at https://hopefellowship.churchcenter.com/giving

Outside of the church, some were wearing football jerseys, Metcalf was a member of the Frisco Memorial High School football team and was voted MVP this past season.

He was also a member of the track and field team.

Austin Metcalf

Jeff Metcalf described Austin as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete.

In addition to track and field, he was a linebacker on the Memorial High School football team.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

The three went hunting together this past weekend, something they loved to do together, and the twin brothers had grown up doing with their dad.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will."

Based on the number of people who showed up at the hospital, Metcalf knows his son touched people’s lives.

Karmelo Anthony fundraisers

By the numbers:

As of Saturday afternoon, a fundraiser on GiveSendGo had brought in more than $389,000. It has a goal of $450,000.

Earlier this week, the fundraising goal was set to $350,000.

A message on the page from Anthony's family reads:

"This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time.

"The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever."

The fundraising has generated outrage on social media with people calling on the platform to stop allowing donations.



