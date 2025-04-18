Austin Metcalf's family targeted by 'swatting' call Thursday, Frisco police say

The Brief Austin Metcalf's family was targeted in a ‘swatting’ incident on Thursday. Frisco police say they received a false report of a shooting at the home. Metcalf was stabbed and killed at a track meet in Frisco on April 2.



Frisco police were called to the home of 17-year-old stabbing victim Austin Metcalf's family on Thursday.

Police later described the call as ‘swatting.’

Metcalf was stabbed and killed at a track meet on April 2. The family of the murder suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, held a news conference earlier in the day on Thursday.

Swatting call at home of Austin Metcalf's family

What we know:

Frisco police were called for a gunshot at the Metcalf family's home on Thursday.

Police say officers responded to the home, but then determined there was no shooting.

Frisco PD called the incident "swatting," which is when a false report is made to law enforcement to prompt an emergency response.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they have any information about the caller.

Jeff Metcalf asked to leave Karmelo Anthony's family press conference

Dig deeper:

The family of 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony spoke publicly for the first time since the stabbing on Thursday.

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, was at a news conference, but the Dallas Police Department arrived around 11:40 a.m. and asked him to leave. He walked out of the area with them.

Jeff Metcalf told FOX 4's Casey Stegall that he wanted to hear what was said and did not have any plans to make a statement.

Jeff Metcalf, Austin Metcalf's dad.

Dominique Alexander opened the news conference by addressing the fact that Jeff Metcalf was in attendance, waiting for the news conference to begin.

"I want to start off this press conference to say something as a deep note. A deep note that I can tell America. What we seen at the beginning of this press conference. The father being at this press conference. These are my words, don't quote anybody, is a disrespect to the dignity of his son."

He went on to say, "it just shows you all the character. He was not invited. He knows that it is inappropriate to be near this family."

Later in the news conference, Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes, addressed to Metcalf family.

"To the family who experienced the loss, my heart truly goes out to you," she said.

Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco student athlete during a track meet allegedly admitted to the crime. He also asked officers if his actions could be considered self-defense, according to a newly released arrest report.

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens," according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent. Anthony then reached into a bag and stabbed Metcalf.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Earlier this week, Anthony's bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. Shortly after, his family posted the bond and Anthony was placed on house arrest.

What is swatting?

Big picture view:

A ‘swatting’ call is when someone alerts law enforcement to false threat made with the intention of harassing a person or group of people while deceiving police and emergency services.

Making a false report is usually considered a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to year in jail and maximum $4,000 fine.

There are bills currently in the Texas Legislature to increase the punishment.