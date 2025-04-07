Rescheduled UIL track meet held with increased security following Frisco student stabbing

The Brief Student athletes and spectators had to go through metal detectors and have their bags checked before being allowed inside the track meet. Little Elm and Frisco police also provided more security personnel for Monday’s rescheduled UIL District 5A event. Criminologist Doctor Alex Del Carmen said "These acts of violence are random, and they don't happen every day."



There was an enhanced law enforcement presence at Lobo Stadium in Little Elm on Monday for the rescheduled the UIL 5A District 11 championship track meet.

The meet was postponed last week after 17-year-old Frisco Memorial student Austin Metcalf was stabbed and killed.

Rise in security

Local perspective:

Student athletes and spectators had to go through security screenings before they could even enter the stadium doors.

The athletes were required to go through metal detectors and have their bags checked before being allowed inside the track meet.

Little Elm and Frisco police also provided more security personnel for Monday’s rescheduled UIL District 5A event.

Monday also brought the first public comments from the attorneys representing Karmelo Anthony in a statement.

"Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf," read the part of the statement from attorneys. "Karmelo, like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process; we are committed to ensuring that Karmelo’s rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system."

With social media comments swirling about this case, community activists are pressuring Frisco Police Department to be transparent about the status of the criminal investigation.

The city says the Frisco Police Department is committed to conducting a complete and thorough investigation of the incident and will continue to interview witnesses.

What they're saying:

Doctor Alex Del Carmen is a criminologist who has been following the developments in this case.

"One way or another, people begin to sort of do the Monday morning quarterbacking by saying, look, we should have, could have, and may have done the following things," said Del Carmen. "Unfortunately, victimization can happen at any time, at any moment, even when we think that we are safe."

Del Carmen speaks about the role of the community after acts of violence like the one that occurred last week.

"The data shows that these acts of violence are random, and they don't happen every day. Now the question really is, is the community concerned enough to be able to pay the taxes, pay the money, to have the security protocols that need to be in place…," said Del Carmen.

The backstory:

Last Wednesday, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was killed after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony over what was said to be a seating dispute in the bleachers at a district track meet,

Anthony has since been charged with first-degree murder.