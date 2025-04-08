Frisco track meet stabbing: Police, civil rights group discuss investigation, threats

The Brief 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony is charged with murder for a stabbing at a Frisco track meet. Frisco police leaders met with a civil rights group to discuss the investigation. The group pushed back against misinformation being spread in the case.



The Frisco Police Department and the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), a civil and human rights organization in North Texas, met on Tuesday about the investigation into a deadly stabbing at a Frisco track meet and threats against the suspect's family in the days that followed.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder.

He is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

NGAN Requests Meeting with Frisco Officials

What they're saying:

According to NGAN, the Anthony family has entrusted NGAN to make sure the issues surfacing are properly elevated, addressed and challenged.

On Sunday, NGAN sent the Frisco police chief, mayor, city manager and council members a letter outlining their concerns about the investigation. The group said it had been contacted by witnesses who had not yet been interviewed by police. They also raised concerns about "racially motivated" threats directed toward the Anthony family after the stabbing.

The letter requested a Tuesday meeting with the Frisco Police Department and city leaders.

The other side:

Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson responded to NGAN in an email sent on Monday.

The city manager said the Frisco Police Department is committed to conducting a complete and thorough investigation.

"We continue to interview students, coaches, and others present at the event. We welcome and encourage anyone with firsthand information to come forward through the appropriate channels. The door is open," he said.

Pierson said police are aware of the reported threats against the Anthony family and called them "unacceptable." He said the department will continue to actively interact with the Anthony family to ensure their safety.

"While the threats described are terrible, we caution against any conclusions (including about coordination) without verified evidence. This is not to downplay the seriousness of the threats, but to reinforce that our responsibility is to separate fact from speculation. We must let the evidence guide us and ensure that all claims—however painful or provocative—are verified through the appropriate means. A fair investigation must remain open to all possibilities, not shaped by predetermined narratives," he said.

Pierson said Assistant Police Chief Darren Stevens is over the investigation and would be available to meet with NGAN in Dallas on Tuesday.

Civil rights group on misinformation

Minister Dominique Alexander said he and the NGAN group spoke with the Frisco Police Department leadership to demand answers.

"We need to know what steps are being taken to protect the Anthony family, the strategies of the threats that are being spread, and how Frisco Police is ensuring that Karmelo Anthony's Sixth Amendment right, fair and public trial is fully respected," he said.

During his public statement, Minister Alexander said there is misinformation being spread. He talked about the false social media post that was made to look like it came from Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. He also said an autopsy report that surfaced on social media is false.

He said Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony did not know each other, and they were not at a party together.

He said Austin Metcalf and his twin brother were both on the roster that day at the track meet, and Karmelo was also on the roster that day to compete and they all arrived at the facility in Frisco ISD vehicles.

"The disinformation that is going online is hurting this case, and it has to stop. It has to stop," he said.

Minister Alexander said the Frisco Police have interviewed more than 75 people so far and the investigation is ongoing. He also said police have collected several videos showing the stabbing.

Crime Scene Investigation

What we know:

The victim’s family previously told FOX 4 that the fatal stabbing happened just as it was starting to rain at the track meet.

The arrest report notes that it was raining heavily by the time police and paramedics arrived at the scene and began to secure it with crime scene tape.

One officer reported moving the Memorial tent over the victim and the medics who were trying to save his life.

The officer said he also found the bloody knife in the stands and quickly took pictures of it before the rain could wash the blood away.

Karmelo Anthony's family, lawyers release statement

What they're saying:

Karmelo Anthony and his family's lawyers released a statement on Monday.

"Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf," they said.

They also called for people to "refrain from rushing to judgment" until all the facts in the case are out.

Anthony's legal team says they are seeking a reduction in the suspect's $1 million bond.