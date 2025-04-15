Karmelo Anthony bond conditions, what's next

The Brief 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony was released from jail after posting a $250,000 bond. Conditions of his bond put him on house arrest with an ankle monitor. He is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet on April 2.



Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony is back at home after he bonded out of jail. On Monday, a judge agreed to reduce his $1 million bond to $250,000.

Anthony is charged with murder for the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet earlier this month.

Terms of Karmelo Anthony's bond

What we know:

After the judge granted his bond reduction, Anthony was given the terms of his release.

He was fitted with an ankle monitor and was placed on house arrest. He will only be allowed to leave the house if he has prior approval from the court. He is to be supervised by a parent or a designated adult at all times. He is not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with Austin Metcalf's family.

He is allowed to go to his attorney's office for scheduled meetings that are approved by the court.

He must check in with the bailiff every Friday morning until the case is moved to a different court.

The court requires Anthony's family to update their address with the Collin County Sheriff's Office if they need to relocate for safety reasons.

Violating the bond conditions could land the 17-year-old back in the Collin County Jail.

The judge also advised Anthony to stay off of social media.

Karmelo Anthony case

What's next:

There are multiple stages of a criminal case.

After Anthony was arrested, his initial bond was set at $1 million. He was then arraigned and then the bond reduction hearing was set. After his bond was reduced, his family posted the bond. He was released from jail, and he was placed on home arrest until the possible trial.

There will be many court hearings scheduled between now and the possible trial.

Prosecutors in this case will seek a grand jury indictment. During grand jury, only the state may present evidence. If the grand jury believes the state has the evidence to go to trial, Anthony will be indicted. If not, and Anthony is "no billed," the original charge will be dropped. The state could seek a different charge if that happens.

Then there will be a period of time for preliminary hearings and pre-trial motions. Each side will prepare their case, and they could negotiate a possible plea agreement.

If there is no plea agreement, a trial date will be set. At this time, the defendant can decide to have a jury trial, or have a bench trial. If the defendant chooses a jury trial, the jury would have to be unanimous in their decision. If found not guilty, the defendant will be released.

If convicted, there would then be a sentencing hearing.

After the sentencing hearing, the defendant may request review of their conviction by an appellate court. The appeal must allege specific errors or abuses of discretion by the trial court. The appellate court may affirm the conviction, reverse it, or remand the case for retrial.

Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens," according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent. Anthony then reached into a bag and stabbed Metcalf.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder.

Who was Austin Metcalf?

Austin Metcalf (Source: Jeff Metcalf)

What they're saying:

Jeff Metcalf described his son as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete. He was also a twin.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

He and his sons went hunting together the weekend before the stabbing, something they loved to do together.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf's father said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will."