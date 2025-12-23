Flu, RSV cases on the rise in North Texas as Christmas approaches
DALLAS - Doctors in North Texas are seeing a dramatic rise in flu cases just before the holidays, as well as an increase in RSV cases.
"Be prepared. Flu season is here," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the chief of infectious diseases at Children’s Health and a professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern.
Flu Variant Spreading
This year, there’s a new, aggressive variant of the flu circulating.
"It’s one of the viruses that’s present in the vaccine, although this virus has mutated such that the immunity induced by the vaccine may not be as effective as it would have been if these mutations didn’t exist," Dr. Kahn said.
He said this year’s vaccine still offers good protection. And with 10 to 14 days needed for immunity, there’s no time to lose.
"We’re gonna see a lot of flu in January and February and March, and sometimes even into April. So, I would certainly recommend getting the flu vaccine," he said.
Dr. Kahn said there’s also now a treatment for the flu if you catch it early.
"We actually have antivirals for flu. And the earlier you can get them into your body, the more effective they're going to be. So, and now we have a lot of rapid testing for influenza. So, if you're not feeling well, if you have a sudden onset of fevers, body aches, chills, cough, and you get, and go to your primary care provider or you take your child to their pediatrician, and they test positive for flu, ask for antivirals. They're very, very effective and very, very safe," he said.
RSV and COVID
Children’s Health is also seeing an increase in RSV.
"It looks very much like a typical RSV season," Dr. Kahn said. "Fortunately, COVID numbers remain quite low."
For healthy children and adults, RSV doesn’t pose a high risk of hospitalization. But for babies, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, it can cause severe, audible wheezing and difficulty breathing.
The pediatrician encouraged parents to seek immediate help if their child is having trouble breathing.
"Certainly, difficulty breathing. Of course, chest pain and those types of things, go to the emergency room," he said.
Stop the Spread
If you are heading over the river and through the woods this holiday season, you’ll want to take precautions.
"These viruses are gonna hitchhike on to people and planes and trains. And they’re gonna move around the country," Dr. Kahn said. "Wash your hands. You know, these alcohol-based hand sanitizers that we got very used to during COVID. Those are very, very effective in eliminating or at least neutralizing some of the viruses that are circulating. But nothing beats hand washing."
People with mere cold symptoms should also be mindful and stay away from vulnerable populations as families gather for the holidays.
If you’re sick, stay at home.
The Source: FOX 4's Lori Brown gathered information for this story by interviewing Dr. Jeffrey Kahn with Children's Health.