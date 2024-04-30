Victim's family testifies in Jerry Elders trial: 'You always think you have more time'

Day two in the sentencing phase for Jerry Elders on Tuesday was bogged down with questions about prison conditions and procedure.

But the day ended with testimony from the victim’s family as they described what Elders took from them.

Elders was found guilty of capital murder for the 2021 death of 60-year-old Robin Waddell. Before her murder, Elders shot a Burleson police officer.

Elders’ crime spree started when he shot Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott during a traffic stop. The officer survived.

Elders then kidnapped and killed Waddell and stole her truck.

Day two in the sentencing phase included testimony from Waddell’s children.

Patricia Cook is Waddell's oldest daughter. She is a lawyer and was heading to court when she found out her mother was murdered.

"You always think you have more time," she said. "And I have learned the hardest lesson that you don’t have more time."

At the time, Cook admits their relationship was not the best. She said it was something she hoped to repair but now will never happen.

"It sucks because it is frozen in time right now," she said. "There is no chance of it happening again because she was murdered."

Waddell's second child, Phillip Waddell, also took the stand.

"She was my answer to everything basically," he said. "It’s just the small things. ‘Hey Mom, I have a property tax bill. Help me.’ She guided me through life."

Waddell had multiple grandchildren. Family photos were shown in court on Tuesday.

Cook says the murder has made her children and even her more fearful.

"Changed my relationship with my husband because I get very upset about unlocked doors," she said. "I didn’t use to, but I do now. Nothing feels safe."

The defense team for Elders had no questions for the children of Waddell.

The state is pushing for the death penalty in this case.

