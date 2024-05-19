Dallas shooting: Man fatally shot in Northwest Dallas parking lot, police say
Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting in a parking lot off of Northwest Highway.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of W. Northwest Highway, near Newkirk Street, and found 34-year-old Jamal Cooksey laying in the parking lot.
Investigators say Cooksey had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
FOX 4 crews saw multiple bullet casings in the parking lot.
Police say they have no description of the suspect.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.