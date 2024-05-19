Image 1 of 7 ▼

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting in a parking lot off of Northwest Highway.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of W. Northwest Highway, near Newkirk Street, and found 34-year-old Jamal Cooksey laying in the parking lot.

Investigators say Cooksey had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

FOX 4 crews saw multiple bullet casings in the parking lot.

Police say they have no description of the suspect.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

