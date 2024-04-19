Jerry Elders capital murder trial: Gun used to shoot police officer, woman, ballistic expert says

Jurors returned to a Johnson County courtroom for the fifth day of testimony in the capital murder trial of Jerry Elders.

Elders is on trial for capital murder. In 2021, police say he shot a Burleson police officer before carjacking and murdering a woman.

Back in 2021, prosecutors say Elders shot Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott three times at the start of a deadly crime spree.

After the shooting, investigators say Elders carjacked 60-year-old Robin Waddell outside her home.

Elders allegedly panicked and shot Waddell twice, pushed her out of the truck and kept going. She was found at the back door of the Joshua Police Department and died from her injuries.

In court on Friday, a ballistics expert said the gun in evidence matched the gun used to shoot both Waddell and Officer Lott.

Jurors were shown autopsy photos.

An autopsy technician testified about bullet fragments removed from Waddell’s body.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

If Elders is found guilty, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Court ended shortly afternoon noon. The trial will continue on Monday.