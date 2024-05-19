Deadly shooting at Fort Worth club for second consecutive weekend

article

Fort Worth police are investigating the second homicide at a local night club in the last week.

Police were called to El Gallito Copeton Night Club shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a man with "numerous" gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that the victim had been in a verbal and physical fight with some suspects at the club earlier in the morning.

"All parties did leave, they ended up returning later. They ended up returning around the 4 o'clock time and that's when the altercation became deadly," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The victim confronted the suspect and a group of people he was with.

Both groups fired shots, according to police.

Police say the suspect in the shooting has not been arrested.

Fort Worth PD believe it was an isolated incident.

The victim in the shooting has not been identified at this time.

"We want to encourage everyone if you ever get into a physical or verbal altercation to just walk away. Don't come back to the situation. Just stay away. That's the best way to prevent anything from escalating," said Officer Calzada.

It is the second consecutive Sunday with a shooting at the club on N. Main Street.

Last Sunday, May 12, investigators said there was an argument that led to a fight inside El Gallito Copeton Night Club.

As people were being led out of the business, one suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, hitting and killing the victim, 29-year-old Arnulfo Mauricio.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.

Fort Worth police say there have been 19 homicides so far in 2024. On this date in 2023, there were 30 homicides.