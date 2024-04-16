Trial for man accused of shooting Burleson police officer, killing woman enters second day

The second day in the capital murder trial of Jerry Elders is now underway.

Police say Elders shot a Burleson officer before carjacking and murdering a 60-year-old Robin Waddell in 2021.

Jerry Elders

It was an emotional first day in Johnson County court.

Officer Joshua Lott took the stand and described being shot in the chest during a traffic stop.

Lott described what happened when approaching the car Elders was in that day.

"He poked his out of the window. He seemed to be kind of in a panicked state. I tried to get his attention, I knock on the window and I knocked three times and he shot me three times," he said.

Elders was eventually captured in Gainesville, Texas.

If he is found guilty he could face life in prison or the death penalty.