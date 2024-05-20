Arlington Martin graduate's body found after 'significant fall' while hiking in Colorado

article

Search crews have found the body of a 23-year-old hiker who went missing while climbing the tallest peak in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Arlington Martin High School graduate Lucas Macaj was recovered on Mills Glacier near Longs Peak.

Park officials say that Macaj "took a significant fall."

The Texas native was last heard from on May 12 when "he texted a friend indicating that he was on the summit" of Longs Peak, according to the National Park Service.

Lucas Macaj (Source: National Park Service)

The NPS says that there were significant storms on the day that Macaj vanished and that his car was still parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead the morning after he was reported missing.

The Boulder County Coroner's office will release the cause of death.

Macaj moved to Colorado and was a member of the U.S. Space Force.